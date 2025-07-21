Valley Driving School joins UFU corporate membership programme

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is pleased to welcome Valley Driving School as the newest addition to its corporate membership programme.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With strong ties to the agricultural community, Valley Driving School is committed to supporting farmers across Northern Ireland and recognises the vital role the UFU plays in advocating for rural families.

Gary Robinson, owner of Valley Driving School, commented: “We’re proud to partner with the UFU, reinforcing our long-standing commitment to the farming sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To celebrate this new partnership, we’re offering UFU members an exclusive five per cent discount on B+E trailer test training bookings made during the month of April.

Valley Driving School has joined the UFU corporate membership programme.

“UFU membership verification will be required.”

Valley Driving School has built a strong reputation for providing tailored driving instruction to rural and agricultural communities, helping farmers and their families stay safe and legally compliant on the road.

Welcoming the new corporate member, Craig Scott from the UFU said: “We are delighted to bring Valley Driving School into our corporate membership.

“Gary has been supporting the rural community with driving tutorials for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a large proportion of our members regularly using trailers, it’s vital they hold the correct licence classifications, particularly for younger drivers, as this is a legal requirement.”

We look forward to a successful partnership with Valley Driving School and the continued support it brings to UFU members and the wider farming community.