​Who is around the table is more important than what is on it

​The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden Project that started in 2009.

It takes place across the weekend of 7 and 8 June and is an annual celebration for neighbours or communities.

This year they’re inviting people to enter their favourite family recipes into a nationwide competition.

According to their research four in 10 adults say they’re more likely to cook from scratch now than they were five years ago.

However only a quarter of us say the lack of ideas stops us cooking more.

Despite all the gloom surrounding the Covid lockdown many of us managed to share food with neighbours and family.

We all had more time on our hands and often there was spare bread, cake or savoury dishes.

When everything opened up again the sharing went by the wayside a bit.

Something like the Big Lunch is a great excuse for getting together, sharing food, recipes and having a bit of fun to boot.

You don’t need to go fancy to bring people together – who’s around the table is more important than what’s on it.

A cottage pie is always a crowd pleaser.

In the recipe here I’ve used brisket instead of the usual mince.

It’s cooked slowly with some aromatic vegetables, passata and stock.

When it’s fork tender, rest the meat then shred and add a good dollop of horseradish sauce.

Spoon into a baking dish and top with mash that has fried onion, scallions, sour cream and smoked cheddar added to it.

Scatter some more cheddar on top and bake until golden and bubbling.

One dish, self contained and so tasty.

A friend of mine was telling me about an old handwritten recipe book she’d found.

It was quite an old book and had a section of cakes suitable to be stored in a tin.

What sensible ancestors she had!

My late aunt Doreen always had a cake in a tin in her cupboard.

I loved the smell of butter, baking and spice when you opened it up – a unique smell that evokes so many memories.

The cake recipe here is one that you could eat straight away or keep in a tin or container and just enjoy it when you feel the need for a treat or someone calls into the house.

The actual cake isn’t one you need to cream the butter and sugar but instead has melted butter, milk and eggs whisked into flour with desiccated coconut.

Half the batter is placed in a cake tin, topped with a raspberry mixture, the remaining batter placed on top and finally a crumble layer.

It can be served warm with custard or cream or cold with a cup of tea.

Keep it in a tin and share the love when you can.

Go to TheBigLunch.com for details on hosting a lunch or entering their competition.