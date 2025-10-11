Wool prices reach a 10-year high

​Ulster Wool partners British Wool’s recent sale, saw the most intense level of competition in the last decade.

All main buyers were active, with UK, European, and Chinese-focussed buyers competing to secure wool supplies.

All core types traded significantly higher, with the main grades of carpet wool trading close to 20% higher towards the end of the catalogue. Prices in the sale on the 7th of October increased by 14.2% over the mid-September sale.

Over the month, the prices achieved in the wool auctions have increased by 22.5%.

Ulster Wool Group chairman, Brendan Kelly

The trend mirrors the price rises that have been seen in New Zealand, with global demand for quality cross-bred wools outstripping supplies. The average sale price achieved on behalf of Ulster Wool’s members was £1.18 per kg, a marked increase over the average sale price for the 2024 season.

Sale prices last season averaged £1.00 per kg. Andrew Hogley, CEO of Ulster Wool, commented: “Following some very positive conversations with the trade, our sales team is confident the strong demand will continue throughout the selling season.

“Sales in New Zealand over the last few weeks have also been very competitive with global market demand for quality cross-bred wools outstripping supply.”

This season’s wool is also generally of a higher quality than last season’s wool.

Andrew Hogley, CEO of Ulster Wool

The dry spring and summer resulted in whiter wool this season, with more of the clip being classed as a No. 1 grade. Andrew Hogley continued: “Test results for new season wool continue to be significantly better than last year for colour, and we continue to produce a greater proportion of No. 1 grades in the core types.” Ulster Wool has received a large quantity of wool from new and returning members this season, which is encouraging to see.

Andrew Hogley again: “Improved prices in the 2024 season encouraged many farmers who had been holding onto their wool, or using it on-farm, to present it for sale this year.

“As a co-operative, Ulster Wool seeks to maximise the returns for all sheep farmers.

“With prices having shown a further improvement over recent weeks, we encourage any members who still have wool on farm to send it in before the winter.”

He concluded: “If you still have wool on-farm, please contact us to arrange delivery to one of our collection centres or arrange to have it collected.

“By collectively marketing the clip, we can continue to promote and drive demand to deliver improved prices for Northern Ireland wool.”

Ulster Wool Group chairman, Brendan Kelly, has also commented on the current state of international wool markets.

He said: “The last monthly auction was particularly strong with new customers entering the market.

“Wool prices in New Zealand are also buoyant at the present time. Much of this has been driven by a strengthening Chinese demand for wool.”

Meanwhile, Ulster Wool recently hosted a very successful open evening at its grading depot near Muckamore in South Co Antrim. Approximately 200 people attended the event.

“Included within the turnout were 100 young farmers,” Ulster Wool Group chairman, Brendan Kelly, confirmed.

“This was very encouraging.

“The Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster had heavily promoted the event beforehand.

“The reality is that we need large number of young people to take an interest in sheep and wool production at the present time.

The Muckamore event provided those in attendance with an opportunity to see at firsthand how wool, coming in from farms is graded.

“Grading allows us to assemble bales of wool with a comparable grade.

“These are then sold courtesy of monthly auctions that are organised by British Wool from its headquarters in Bradford,” said Kelly.

He concluded: “Individual bales can contain wool from up to nine different farms.

“Each is also core tested prior to auction in order verify the consistency of the wool contained within it.”