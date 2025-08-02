​Many years ago, 1998 to be precise, I presented a radio show on Radio Ulster called “McIntyre Magic” exploring the then very new food scene in Northern Ireland.

When I first started buying fish from Ewings, nearly 30 years ago, the shop had a stone counter that ice would have been thrown on at regular intervals to keep the fish pristine. There would be a line of local people queuing up for brown fish, school kids buying polystyrene containers of cooked whelks and a few random BT niners in for a large turbot. Fish has become more popular here as we all realise its healthy and tasty. The stone counter has been replaced by sparkling stainless steel but the queues and spirit remain. One of the mainstays of the shop is their potted herrings that they make every day. Walter and I shared a herring last week and said the only thing missing was some buttered brown bread. It’s a classic dish from here and one we really need to be eating and celebrating more. Herrings, known as the silver darlings of the sea because of their glittering scales, are coming into season now and worth sussing out. A traditional way to cook them is to coat them in oatmeal and fry in bacon fat. Here I’ve added a potato, bacon and dill salad and some wheaten farls. You could forgo the crust and the potato salad and just fry them and enjoy with some buttered wheaten bread. Or you could buy some potted herrings from Ewings and have them with the wheaten farls – all would work very well.