​Last weekend I was at a food festival in the grounds of Enniskillen Castle in Fermanagh.

The county is known for its lakes, islands and picturesque scenery but its food scene is equally as stunning. Over the years I’ve visited often and have watched new food producers really put the lakeland county on the map. Eringrove are established preserve makers based a few miles outside of the town. They’re won multiple awards and their lemon curd would be worth driving across the country for. Thankfully it’s stocked in many outlets throughout the province so it’s easily sourced. Baked in Belfast preserves, despite their name, are also a Fermanagh based company. They specialise in jams made with cocktail ingredients including their award winning gin and tonic marmalade and strawberry daiquiri jam. A really good vehicle for these jams is to showcase them in a traditional cheesecake tart. These confections are pastry cases, jam or stewed fruit in the bottom and topped with an egg white and almond topping – a little like a macaroon. You can buy these in shops or bakeries but nothing beats them freshly baked – they have a completely different texture. Use any jam you like or a selection and have pot luck cheesecakes.

Another company that’s been making waves in the food scene is Curly Pigs charcuterie. They farm Hungarian Mangalitsa pigs in Lisbellaw and just won two gold Great Taste Awards stars for their n’duja. This Calabrian style spreadable salami is absolutely delicious and worthy of the recognition. They also do a whipped lardo – literally rendered fat that’s been whipped to a consistency like cream, that’s flavoured with juniper and rosemary. There’s nothing that wouldn’t benefit from a bit of this being added and brings roast potatoes to a new level. Rachel and Stevie who run the business pop up across the country at markets, including a regular spot at the Inns Market in Belfast. I’ve added a recipe using their chorizo for baked eggs.

Lamb from Fermanagh has always had a reputation for superb quality and last weekend I cooked with meat from Emma and Rodney Balfour’s Mullygarry Farm. I’ve been a fan of their lamb since trying it last year and used their mince in a Chinese inspired dish. Lamb mince is relatively cheap, cooks quickly and quite frankly we should be using it more! The mince is cooked with ginger, onion and garlic, aromatic spices, whiskey, soy and scallions added and served with sesame fried potatoes and some pakchoy. Curly Pigs whipped lardo in the spuds would bring the whole thing back to Fermanagh. The friends I was staying with brought me breakfast in bed on Sunday morning ( I’ll be going back there…) – sausages from Graham’s butchers in Lisbellaw. They were magnificent and just one of the unsung food heroes of a county truly blessed with wonderful food producers.