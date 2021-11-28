YFCU supports Mission Christmas

YFCU vice president Hannah Kirkpatrick (centre right) is joined by fellow members, Claire Ramay (front left) and Jayne Kirkpatrick (front right) from Kilraughts YFC to announce the organisation’s support for the 2021 Cash for Kids Mission Christmas Appeal. Also pictured are Lauren Baxter (left) Cash for Kids charity manager, the Cool FM Breakfast team – Pete Snodden, Paulo Ross and Rebecca McKinney - and Mark Corry, from the appeal sponsor Harry Corry

The partnership was announced as the charity launched its marathon festive effort which includes the co-ordination, collection, sorting and distribution of over £400,000 worth of presents to more than 10,000 children across the province.

The appeal is supported by the Cool FM Breakfast Show’s Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney, Paulo Ross, and long-standing appeal sponsor, retailer Harry Corry.

Last year, thanks to Mission Christmas over £324,000 worth of presents were distributed to nearly 9500 local children.

For 2021, the Mission Christmas team is aiming higher still by encouraging everyone to tap into their inner Secret Santa in the true spirit of Christmas.

To reflect its vibrant teenage membership, the YFCU clubs will focus their gift collections on the 12-18 age group, which can be particularly difficult to buy for. YFCU Vice President Hannah Kirkpatrick is confident they’ll know the best presents to source.

“Like everyone, Young Farmers love Christmas but we’re all too aware that many children and young people across our local communities are living in poverty. As a rural-based organisation, with 3000 members in NI, we’re ready and willing to do what we can, at a local level, to make sure no teenagers or young adults miss out on Christmas Day.”

Cash for Kids Charity Manager, Lauren Baxter added:

“We’re over the moon that the YFCU has selected Mission Christmas as its charity appeal for 2021. This is a tremendous and very age-appropriate boost for our team. We look forward to welcoming the organisation’s county representatives, along with their gift collections, to our HQ in Belfast in December.”

Anyone wanting to support the YFCU’s collection for Mission Christmas should contact headquarters on 028 9037 0713. Other collection points for gift donations include the 18 Harry Corry stores across NI.

For a full list of drop-off locations in Northern Ireland, or gift inspiration, please visit the Cash for Kids website (www.coolfm.co.uk/Mission).