News you can trust since 1963
Register
NationalWorldTV

Store bullocks selling to £1300 for a 530kg Limousin at Lisnaskea Mart

The very pleasant weather conditions reduced the numbers on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 6th June however trade remains very strong.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

This week store bullocks sold to £1300 for a 530kg Limousin (£245) with a 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£254) a 320kg Simmental sold to £920 (£288) and a 190kg Shorthorn made £560 (£295).

Weanling heifers sold to £1160 for a 460kg Limousin (£261).

Aged incalf cows sold to £1080.

Livestock MarketsLivestock Markets
Livestock Markets
Most Popular

Sample prices

Store and weanling males

Newtownbutler producer 530kg Limousin to £1300 (£245) 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£254) 430kg Limousin to £1180 (£274) 445kg Limousin to £1160 (£261) and 400kg Limousin to £1070 (£267) Bellanaleck producer 320kg Simmental to £920 (£288) and 360kg Simmental to £875. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Shorthorn to £660, 305kg Shorthorn to £630 and 190kg Shorthorn to £560 (£295).

Store and weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 460kg Limousin to £1160 (£261) Derrylin producer 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Bellanaleck producer 330kg Simmental to £730, 320kg Simmental to £705 and 280kg Simmental to £580.

Suckler outfits

Magheraveely producer sold two aged incalf cows to a Limousin bull at £1080 for Limousin cow and £1000 for Aberdeen Angus cow.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a keen demand from online and ringside competition.

Related topics:Store bullocksSimmentalWeanling Heifers