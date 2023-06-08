Co Down man wins ABP's shed raffle in aid of 'Life Beyond'

Life Beyond provides no cost emotional and practical farm mentoring assistance to grieving family members and those who have suffered loss.

The funds raised result from ABP’s decision to donate its Balmoral Show stand, an agricultural shed, or a cash equivalent of £20,000 as the prize for the raffle. ABP was instrumental in getting the Life Beyond programme off the ground in 2021 along with the then President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, Victor Chestnutt and has been involved in the programme’s Steering Group ever since.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Veronica Morris, Chief Executive of Rural Support said: “Life Beyond is helping farming families across Northern Ireland to face unspeakable trauma and grief after bereavement and loss. We are absolutely delighted that a massive £64,150 has been raised through this raffle. We would like to sincerely thank everyone at ABP, not only in helping raise this amount, but in helping us to promote this programme to our farming community across Northern Ireland through their high profile presence at Balmoral Show. Every pound raised will go towards supporting bereaved farming families across Northern Ireland. ABP’s continuous support is also invaluable in the delivery of the programme. As one of the main patrons, ABP is a key contributor, helping to guide the programme through our Steering Group, and for that we are very grateful.”

Veronica Morris Chief Executive Rural Support, George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, Roger Sheahan General Manager ABP Linden Primal, Dungannon, Eamon Conroy General Manager ABP Newry and Seamus Kenny, General Manager ABP Dungannon.

Thanking everyone who purchased a ticket to help raise the much-needed funds, George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland said: “ABP is grateful to every individual who bought a ticket and by doing so helping to raise this fantastic sum of money in such as short space of time. The current cost of living crisis makes it particularly hard for charities to raise funds so I would like to acknowledge everyone’s generosity and also the commitment of my colleagues at ABP who responded to this initiative with such enthusiasm and energy. Together they have helped make a difference to those farmers and farming families who benefit from this programme.”

The winning ticket holder was Tony Hegarty from Co. Down. “I couldn't believe it when I got the call from Rural Support telling me I was the winner. It is just amazing for a young family like us. I don't think it's hit us yet but it’s going to be a tremendous help given the current cost of living pressures,” he said.

For more information on the Life Beyond programme delivered by Rural Support in collaboration with Embrace FARM go to their website www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on 0800 138 1678.

