Police appeal to dog owners after ‘sheep worrying’ incident

Police have appealed for dog owners to keep their pets under control following a sheep worrying incident near Portadown

Five sheep have died as result of the incident and three were injured.

A PSNI spokesman said, “Police received a report of sheep worrying on the evening of Monday, September 30, on the Druminally Road, Portadown. As a result three sheep were dead in the field, two had to be put down and a further three were injured.

“This location is only a short distance out of town and lies between the Moy and Dungannon Roads. Please keep dogs on a lead and have them secure so they don’t wander off.

“Any information on this incident to the dog warden at ABC Council or Police on 101.”