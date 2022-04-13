Brits reveal their most embarrassing moments

Being walked in on during any sexual activity has been named as the most embarrassing situation possible, according to a new survey of Brits’ top embarrassing moments.

The research commissioned by Paddy Power Games, asked respondents which scenarios they would find most embarrassing, with 41% stating that having an unexpected visitor during sex would be amongst the most uncomfortable experiences imaginable.

But despite two in five Brits being keen to avoid bad luck in the bedroom, almost a fifth (18%)admitted to suffering that exact scenario themselves.

Farting in public is deemed the second most embarrassing moment (19%), with as many as a third of respondents admitting to being caught letting rip (34%). And one in six (16%) say that the door opening whilst being on the toilet on a train would be one of their top embarrassing moments.

Top five most embarrassing moments:

Being walked in on during sexual activity 41% Farting in public 19% The toilet door on the train opening whilst you are on the toilet 16% Tripping or falling over in public 14% Complimenting a woman on her pregnancy, only to find out she is not pregnant 13%

Most commonly suffered embarrassing situations:

Tripping or falling over in public 54% Mishearing something someone says and replying with an answer that makes no sense 39% Farting in public 34% Mistaking someone for someone else in public 30% Being splashed by a car when walking 30%

However, almost one in 10 people believe they are immune to embarrassment, with men (11%) more likely than women (7%) to avoid feeling awkward.

Instead of changing the past, many Brits now embrace their darkest moments, with one in five (21%) stating they now enjoy recounting their embarrassing situation as it makes for a great story.

But some Brits couldn’t shake their past if they tried as they now have a nickname for life because of their unfortunate moment. Londoners are particularly unforgiving, with 16% saying their friends and family have given them a nickname – double that of people from the Midlands (8%).

A spokesperson for Paddy Power Games said: “Brits have suffered plenty of embarrassing moments over the years, and I’m not just talking about all those times they scored nil points in Eurovision.