Drinking gin and tonic could help reduce hay fever symptoms

A study has found that drinking gin and tonic can help ease the symptoms of hayfever.

The (much-welcomed) news comes as hay fever season creeps up on us, with pollen count rising during the spring and summer months, particularly between mid-May and June.

And if you’re one of the millions of people in the UK who suffer from the dreaded watery eyes, itchy throat and constant sneezing, you might be able to ease you’re symptoms with a refreshing G&T.

Research conducted by Asthma UK suggests consuming clear spirits such as gin or vodka can reduce the symptoms of hay fever.

According to Asthma UK, 75 per cent of sufferers claim certain types of alcohol can trigger their allergies, which is due to histamine and sulphites typically found in darker, fermented drinks such as beer and red wine.

However, clear spirits such as vodka and gin have a low histamine content, which is especially good for people who are prone to allergies.