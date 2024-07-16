Electrical workers urged to share experiences in vital electric shock survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland charity, Electrical Training Trust (ETT) is calling on all electrical workers and electrical apprentices to participate in a vital survey aimed at understanding the frequency, consequences, and reporting practices relating to electric shocks in the workplace.

Electric shocks can lead to severe and life-changing injuries or fatalities. In 2013, the Health and Safety Executive released a publication highlighting that over 1,000 electric shocks or electric burns are reported each year, with around 30 being fatal. Many go unreported.

The ETT provides training, advice, and support services to the electrical industry. Speaking of the survey CEO Charlotte Bamber, said: “By collecting data from workers in the industry, we aim to gain insights into the prevalence of electric shocks and reporting behaviours, which is crucial to develop effective prevention and safety measures.

“By participating in this survey, electrical workers from across Northern Ireland are helping to shine a light on electric shock incidents that often go unreported and will be contributing to creating a safer industry for everyone.”

The survey is part of the wider Save Our Sparks campaign, an initiative inspired by Michael’s Story, a 26-year-old qualified and experienced electrician, who was electrocuted and tragically died.

His death could have been prevented had his employer ensured safe working practices were being carried out, including safe isolation.

Dr. Bryan Monson, deputy chief executive of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI), has lent his support to the initiative.

He said: “The electric shock survey as part of the Save Our Sparks NI campaign is an essential step towards enhancing workplace safety in the electrical industry.

“Accurate data on electric shocks will enable industry to more effectively address safety concerns and implement strategies that protect workers' health and lives.”

Individuals can complete the NI Electric Shock Survey at https://forms.office.com/e/nz8P3vw4vM

For more information about the survey or the Save Our Sparks campaign go to ett-ni.org