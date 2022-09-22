Public health experts have been forced to take action after videos appearing to show people cooking chicken in Nyquil went viral on TikTok.

Nyquil is a cough medicine, used to alleviate symptoms of colds and flu. It contains acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine.

While taking too much Nyquil in its liquid state could be dangerous, boiling it can make things even worse - to the point where its chemical properties may change.

Furthermore, boiling chicken in Nyquil will release vapours - which, if inhaled, could impact upon the lungs.

The FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) said: “The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is — but it could also be very unsafe.

“Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways.

“Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realising it.”

The FDA also suggested that consuming “sleepy chicken” could be fatal, especially to young children.