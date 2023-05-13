Fan favourite craft programme The Great British Sewing Bee is set to return to the BBC with a brand new series, and 12 new talented home sewers. The exciting news was confirmed via the British Sewing Bee social media accounts and, much to the delight of fans, they don’t have to wait long.

The announcement also confirmed the return of judges, Patrick Grant and Esme Young. As well as host Sara Pascoe taking to the helm once again. Every week of the show the contestants are challenged to create gorgeous garments, under pressure and scrutiny of judges.

The challenges fall into three categories and are described on the official website as: “First in a test of sewing skill, it’s the Pattern Challenge where they choose fabric from the haberdashery to all make the same pattern.

“Next, a test of creativity and imagination in the Transformation Challenge, where they get just 90 minutes to turn items of old clothing into something new and exciting. Finally, the ultimate fashion test of the Made to Measure, fitting to a real life model, a challenge they’ve had time to plan in advance.”

Each challenge will be assessed by the judges -. Grant is a top British designer and businessman. He owns the Savile Row tailors Norton and Sons along with his own successful menswear label E. Tautz. Young is a tutor at Central Saint Martins college where she has mentored and taught some of Britain’s top designers. She’s worked on countless films as a costume designer and is responsible for Renee Zellweger’s bunny costume in Bridget Jones’s Diary.

So, when will The Great British Sewing Bee be returning to our screens? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Great British Sewing Bee release date

The Great British Sewing Bee will return with its ninth series on Wednesday, May 24. The show will air at 9pm on BBC One with a new episode coming every week.

How to watch Great British Sewing Bee

The class of '22.

