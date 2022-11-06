For those who wish it would be Christmas everyday , you are spoiled when it comes to festive viewing from today. GREAT! Movies has brought back their dedicated channel to Christmas movies for the 2022 holiday season with round-the-clock movies on Freeview and other free-to-air networks - GREAT! Movies Christmas .

So turn on and festive tune in to Christmas movies 24/7, specifically those from Sony Pictures Television. The GREAT! Movies brand took over two of Sony’s Freeview channels. Those channels were replaced after Narrative LTD acquired Sony TV’s portfolio in 2021 .

There is one catch however; a number of movies and television shows, including cult 80s classic Highway To Heaven , will screen encore performances through each week of programming on the channel. Although given the popularity of Great! Movies Christmas when it launched in 2019 as Sony Movies Christmas that doesn’t seem to be a problem for many viewers.

Highlights on GREAT! Movies Christmas for November include tales such as A Dogwalkers Christmas Tale (November 19), where a young dog walker has until Christmas to save a popular park from being destroyed by a greedy developer and a modern-day Scrooge who finds himself abandoned in the 1960’s by the Ghost of Christmas Past in Chasing Christmas .

Mariah Carey’s 2015 Christmas film, A Christmas Melody , is one of the bigger highlights while the channel is on air. Released as part of The Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown To Christmas” programming, Carey stars as Melissa - a current president of the local Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) who faces off against former high school rival Kristin, played by Hallmark Channel regular Lacey Chabet .

The two women are instantly at odds with one another, making it necessary for their loved ones to show them the Christmas spirit and help them to overcome their differences. Despite the critical panning many Hallmark Channel movies receive, A Christmas Melody at least picked up mixed reviews , almost making it a “so bad it’s good” style Christmas movie.

A full electronic program guide for the month ahead is available through the GREAT! Movies Christmas website, along with their selection of programming highlights.

How do I watch GREAT! Movies Christmas?

