On December 25, King Charles III will deliver his inaugural Christmas address to the nation - the first time a King has ever delivered a televised speech on television. The world will be watching. The royal tradition allows the sovereign head of state to reflect on the current year and reinstate national values.

In the speech, King Charles will be expected to pay tribute to his late mother and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who passed away earlier this year. Last Christmas, Her Majesty used the time to commemorate the loss of her husband Prince Phillip.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about King Charles III’s speech on Christmas Day, including what time the address is and what to expect.

When will King Charles III’s Christmas speech be broadcast on TV?

Most Popular

The monarch’s Christmas speech will be broadcast at 3pm on Sunday, December 25 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The time hasn’t changed since King George V delivered his Christmas speech via radio broadcast in 1932.

What to expect from King Charles III’s Christmas speech?

Advertisement

As usual, the content of the sovereign’s Christmas speech is confidential but it is likely a bulk of the broadcast will be used to pay tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who served as Queen of the United Kingdom from February 6 1952 to September 8 2022.

Historian and author Jeremy Archer told OK! magazine : “He’ll talk about how positive she was and how inclusive she was. It will be solemn and reflective, but it will show gratitude for her reign, her life and all the things she’s achieved.”

Advertisement