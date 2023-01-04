Lorraine Kelly gives health update after undergoing surgery over Christmas

Lorraine Kelly gave viewers an update on her recovery after she underwent an operation on her shoulder. Kelly confirmed she had the surgery over the Christmas period.

The ITV presenter confirmed she had a keyhole surgery near the end of 2022 while chatting with the show’s resident health expert Dr Hilary Jones during her first return to her show, Lorraine.

Advertisement

Lorraine said: "I had a wee operation on my shoulder, it’s been annoying me for ages. Thank you to Professor Levy and his brilliant team because, oh my goodness, keyhole surgery is incredible. I just had to remove some calcification and a little bit of bone."

The longtime morning show host added: "I’m doing my physio and I’m all fine. But we had a really quiet one at Christmas and New Year."

Most Popular

Dr Hilary asked Lorraine whether or not she was able to have a drink over the festive period and she confirmed she did, saying: "Yes, you said it was alright to have one or two.

Lorraine then added: "I was actually very, very well behaved and I’m fine and I’m doing lots of different exercises, I’m getting there. How amazing is keyhole surgery? It’s extraordinary."

Advertisement

The Glasgow born host has hosted her own show, Lorraine, on ITV for over a decade with the show first airing on September 6, 2010. During her time as a host, Lorraine has had exclusive access to some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, interviewing everyone from movie legends to the hottest newcomers.

Lorraine recently revealed that while she has interviewed hundreds of famous faces, star of Wolverine and The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman, is by far her favourite guest of all time. . She told Closer that: "He’s always been my favourite guest. He makes you feel like you are the most special person in the world.

Advertisement

Lorraine Kelly (Getty Images)

She added: “I know he does it to everyone, but I don’t care!”

Advertisement