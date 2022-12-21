ITV stalwart Lorraine Kelly has revealed her favourite ever guest she’s interviewed after over three decades on the channel. The Scot has interviewed the likes of Oprah, Victoria Beckham and more but it’s another well known name to impress the 63-year-old.

Lorraine can be seen these days on ITV on the Lorraine show, which has been running for 12 years since 2010. The show covers a variety of topics such as Hollywood news, as well as health and fashion tips.

But after interviewing some of the world’s most recognisable faces, Lorraine has picked her favourite one. And speaking to Closer magazine, she chose Wolverine legend Hugh Jackman.

Jackman is one of Hollywood’s biggest actors. The 54-year-old Australian has starred in a number of major movies over the years.These include The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more.

Lorraine said: “He’s always been my favourite guest [on her show]. He makes you feel like you are the most special person in the world. I know he does it to everyone, but I don’t care!”

Speaking to Closer, Lorraine also revealed how the festive season is allowing her to spend more time with her daughter. She was separated from her daughter, Rosie, 28, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rosie was working in Singapore but returned to the UK in 2020. Lorraine said “We’re both so busy, we hardly ever see each other, so it’s lovely when we get to spend time together.”

