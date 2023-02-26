The 63 year-old presenter became ill just minutes before her daytime ITV show was due to begin on Wednesday (February 22). Lorraine was subsequently absent from Thursday and Friday’s shows.

Speaking on Twitter on Wednesday, Lorraine confirmed she was taken ill by a “hideous bug” and had been told by ITV bosses to go home and rest. Ranvir Singh took over hosting duties while Lorraine recovered.

She tweeted: "When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing @adamlambert"

When asked how she was feeling, Lorraine shared some positive news and confirmed she would be back on screens next week. Replying to the fan, Lorraine said: “Much better ta - see you Monday xxx."

Originally from Glasgow, the journalist began appearing on our screens in the 1980’s as part of TV-am. Since then she’s gone on to present a number of ITV and breakfast shows.

Lorraine Kelly (ITV images)

