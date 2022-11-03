Over 60% of people surveyed said journalists are playing a valuable role in covering the crisis

The majority of Brits believe journalists are playing a “valuable role” in covering the cost-of-living crisis, according to new research. The research from Newsworks commissioned for Journalism Matters has shown that the majority of Brits believe that journalism plays a vital role for society.

Jo Allan, Newsworks CEO, said: “This research demonstrates the significant role journalism plays in people’s lives, which is especially vital in these incredibly difficult times. Trusted journalism helps provide people with a clear understanding of what is going on in the world, and how it affects them day-to-day.

“Quality journalism also offers vital information and advice while challenging the powerful by scrutinising every decision made. And given the current global economic backdrop and political chaos here in the UK the role of journalists couldn’t be more vital right now.”

The publishing of the research comes before the final day people can vote in the ‘Making a Difference’ Award. This is an award which recognises the best news media campaign of the last 12 months.

In March, NationalWorld titles in Sussex including SussexWorld, the Chichester Observer series, West Sussex County Times, West Sussex Gazette, Worthing Herald, Eastbourne Herald and Hastings Observer series, launched the ‘Save Our Sussex’ campaign. The campaign aims to highlight the threats posed by overdevelopment and the huge pressures caused by unrealistic housing targets in a county sandwiched between the sea and the protected South Downs area of the county.

News Media Association chief executive Owen Meredith said: “Journalism Matters is an annual celebration of the enormous value local, regional and national news media brands create for our democratic society, in so many different ways. In an increasingly complex world, the role of trusted and accurate news and information will become more important than ever before.”