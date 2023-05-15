Fragrant shower

The nation loves to shower – with many taking at least ten showers a week, according to research. And will spend an average of 12 minutes under the water, equating to as many as four days a year.

A study of 2,000 UK adults found more than half (55 per cent) say a good shower improves their mood. And over a third (65 per cent) enjoy using a fragrant shower gel to impact the mood for the better.

Three quarters (74 per cent) say a shower refreshes them, so much so, that 87 per cent agree that it’s the perfect way to wake up. In fact, a fifth (17 per cent) admit a shower gives them more of a boost than a cup of tea or coffee – whilst a quarter say a quick rinse wakes them up more than watching the news.

The research, commissioned by Radox and conducted by Perspectus Global, marks the relaunch of its range of shower gels to boost people’s mood – including new product Feel Radiant.

Boosting the morning mood

The results also found nearly half (45 per cent) say they love showers so much, they’ll jump in for other reasons than to wash. While almost four in 10 (37 per cent) enjoy the refreshing feeling before an evening out, 33 per cent find it calming when they’re stressed – and almost two in 10 (17 per cent) say they do their best thinking in the shower.

The nation’s top pick-me-up shower gel scents are lemon (31 per cent), mint (28 per cent) and lavender (21 per cent). Whilst 20 per cent opt for strawberry.

Not only do they have their favourite aromas, but more than half (53 per cent) will also reach for different scents for certain occasions. Nearly three in 10 (27 per cent) will look to lavender-scented gels to help them to relax (27 per cent), while 12 per cent will choose mint for a post-workout refresh.

And 12 per cent will select strawberry to feel their best before a date. Founder of Odette Toilette and scent expert, Lizzie Ostrom, said: “Scent is intrinsic to our emotional wellbeing. When we smell an aroma that we love, our bran can release tension-relieving endorphins and serotonins, which help us to relax.

“The modernised fragrances in the re-launched range of Radox shower gels do just this, especially Feel Radiant, which is centered on the juicy, uplifting scent of strawberry and raspberry. The range offers a brilliant and accessible way for people to experience the benefit of feeling refreshed with fragrance in their shower every day.”

Alongside an unwavering commitment to refreshing fragrances, Radox is also innovating for a refillable future; its new bottle design is made from 50 per cent recycled plastic – and remains 100 per cent recyclable.

With the new shower refill pouches, and the reorientated bottles that now sit cap-up, these innovations will save 450 tons of virgin plastic – whilst also removing 50 million single-use hooks from the UK each year.