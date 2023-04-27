Each month, Netflix refreshes the content on its website by removing old titles and replacing them with new releases. Throughout May, many titles on the streaming platform will be taken off the site to make way for new TV shows and movies, breaking the hearts of many loyal viewers across the UK.

In May, 39 titles will be taken off the website including drama series Bordertown. The show, which is set in Finland, follows the story of a gifted detective who’s drawn into a web of disturbing murder cases. Also leaving the platform this month is the hit movie, My Girl.

In most cases, Netflix has stripped titles from its platform due to lack of interest from viewers. But don’t worry if your favourite series or movie has been taken off the platform as the streaming site will be launching new releases throughout April.

Full list of Netflix titles leaving the streaming platform in May

May 1

1408

3 From Hell

Against the Sun

Are You the One? (season 6)

Beverly Hills Cop

Big Daddy

Blade Runner 2049

Blue Streak

Blue Thunder

CIA: Comrade in America

The Clapper

Coffee for All

Fan of Amoory

Food on the Go

Ghost Rider

Lord of War

Piranha

Savages

The Social Network

Many TV shows and movies will leave Netflix this month

May 4

Pup Star: World Tour

May 10

Bordertown (seasons 1-3)

May 13

Weed the People

May 14

Booba: Food Puzzle (season 1)

May 16

Side Effects

May 18

The Last Days

May 27

Collateral Beauty

May 29

The 2nd

May 31