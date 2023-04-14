The official teaser trailer for Never Have I Ever season four has been released by Netflix. The series follows lead character Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) - a 15-year-old girl who is grieving the death of her father.

Throughout the show, Devi goes through the ups and downs of being a teenager as she attempts to balance friendships, family, relationships and adolescence. The coming of age series is based on Mindy Kaling’s (the show’s co-creator alongside Lang Fisher) childhood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the fourth series, Devi will return to Sherman Oaks High School for her final school year alongside a new, shirtless stranger seen in the new trailer. The teaser has left Never Have I Ever fans questioning whether the protagonist is still chasing after crushes Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

At the end of season three, it seemed Devi had finally gotten over Paxton as she moved on with Ben. But now a shirtless stranger is in the mix, things could get confusing for Devi in season four.

Most Popular

But when will season four air and which cast members will return for the final series of the coming of age drama? Here’s everything you need to know.

Never Have I Ever season 4 release date

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fourth and final series of Never Have I Ever will be released on Netflix on June 8. All episodes from past seasons are currently available on the streaming platform.

Never Have I Ever season 4 cast

Never Have I Ever will return this summer for its fourth and final season

The season four teaser trailer reveals which characters will be returning for the final series. The cast includes:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi)

Darren Barnet (Paxton)

Michael Cimino (new character Ethan)

Ramona Young (Eleanor)

Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola)

Megan Suri (Aneesa)

Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini)

Richa Moorjani (Kamala)

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mr. K)

Niecy Nash (Dr. Ryan)

Never Have I Ever season 4 trailer

A teaser trailer for Never Have I Ever season four was released by Netflix on April 13. In the trailer, Devi and her best friends Eleanor and Fabiola are seen attending a formal event in a limo, which could be their final year prom.

Advertisement

Advertisement