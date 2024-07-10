Pesticide training
There are many ways to monitor pests which can be helpful in deciding whether action should be taken to control them. Firstly, look for damage - it is often possible to see when damage has been left on the plant which can help to identify what pest has been plaguing your crop.
It’s also important to know which pests affect each crop and when; for example grain aphids transmit yellow dwarf virus to barley and wheat while also causing physical damage to the ear through feeding.
Newly emerged winter and spring cereal crops are most at risk of virus transmission, particularly if they are near grassland, while crops in the early grain filling stages are at risk of feeding damage.
Traps can be used to monitor some pests and are good for judging the number of pests in the field and when to spray. If applying hazardous chemicals to keep pests under control on the farm, there is a legal requirement that the operator must have received adequate training in using pesticides safely; they must also have a certificate of competence if they supply, store, or use pesticides. This applies to operators (including contractors), employers, and self-employed people.
Lantra offers quality training and assessment for the effective use of pesticides, this includes the Safe Use of Pesticides, Hand-Held Applicators (including near water), Boom Sprayer, Weed Wiper, Granular Application, Hand-Held Stem Injection, Pesticide Plugs and the Identification of Invasive and Injurious Species.
These courses will help the operator develop their knowledge of health and safety and legislation, enabling them to work safely and effectively out in the field. Each course is delivered through a combination of classroom-based and practical training. The training and assessment programme enables operators to gain industry recognition and certification for pesticide application, which is a legal requirement for all users.
