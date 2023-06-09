Soccer Aid is almost upon us, where viewers see some of their favourite celebrities playing football to raise money for charity. As usual, this year sees a star studded lineup featuring a mixture of celebrities and former professionals.

Last year, Soccer Aid raised more than £15 million for UNICEF, who were first founded in 1946. They work in more than 190 countries, providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soccer Aid was first launched in 2006. It initially took place every two years but since 2018, it has been held every year. The format sees England face off against a team made up of stars from around the globe.

The Rest of the World currently hold a 6-5 lead over England, and have won the last four in a row, with three of those last four being won on penalties. Before that, they had only won two matches.

Most Popular

With Soccer Aid 2023 set to take place this weekend, here’s all you need to know including kick off time, venue and who’s taking part.

When and where is Soccer Aid 2023 taking place?

Soccer Aid 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, June 11 2023. It has taken place at a few grounds around the UK including Wembley, Stamford Bridge and the London Stadium. This year, it will be held at Old Trafford. The match is set to kick off at 7:30pm on ITV 1.

Who is taking part in Soccer Aid 2023?

A number of famous faces have competed in Soccer Aid in recent years. (Getty Images)

England

Jill Scott (C)

Paddy McGuiness

Jermain Defoe

Karen Carney

Gary Cahill

Jack Wilshere

Bugzy Malone

Tom Grennan

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Gary Neville

Phil Scholes

Chunkz

Joel Corry

Eni Aluko

David James

Scarlette Douglas

Nicky Butt

Liam Payne

Danny Dyer

Asa Butterfield

Tom Hiddlestone

Managers and coaches

Stormzy

Emma Hayes

Vicky McClure

Harry Redknapp

David Seaman

World XI

Usian Bolt (C)

Lee Mack

Steven Bartlett

Kem Cetinay

Mo Gilligan

Maisie Adam

Tommy Fury

Heather O’Reilly

Kaylyn Kyle

Noah Beck

Ben Foster

Roberto Carlos

Nani

Francesco Totti

Gabriel Batistuta

Leon Edwards

Sam Claflin

Hernan Crespo

Patrice Evra

Niko

Managers and coaches

Mauricio Pochettino

Robbie Keane

Martin Compston