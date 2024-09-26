Volac Wilmar Feed Ingredients extends its product range with Mega-Fat 70

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volac Wilmar Feed Ingredients has extended its range of rumen-protected fats with the launch of a new product formulation called Mega-Fat 70.

According to Dr Richard Kirkland, the company’s Global Technical Manager, Mega-Fat 70 is a calcium salt formulation with 70% palmitic (C16:0) and 20% oleic (C18:1) fatty acids with specific benefits to both farmer and feed mill alike.

“The Megalac range of rumen-protected fats contains a range of calcium salt and high-melting point products in prilled form with differing concentrations of C16:0 and C18:1 fatty acids. The Mega-Fat 70 formulation falls in the middle of the portfolio, offering the key benefits of the range in a single product,” he explained.

Aside from the direct energy supply from fat, the blend of fatty acids is the primary determinant of the type of response achieved when fat supplements are included in dairy diets. The two key fatty acids we are interested in for dairy fat supplements are palmitic and oleic acids. Palmitic acid is a very effective milk fat booster, whereas oleic acid is beneficial to improve body condition score, fertility and diet fat digestibility, which further increases energy supply, and different formulations can be targeted to meet particular objectives on-farm,” Dr Kirkland added.

Mega-Fat 70 is a concentrated source of C16:0 fatty acids to stimulate milk fat production, but retains 20% of the key C18:1 fatty acids to aid body condition, fertility and fat digestibility, to provide a more-balanced formulation suited for use throughout lactation.

As a calcium salt formulation, Dr Kirkland also said that Mega-Fat 70 offers distinct benefits to feed mills producing pellets with elevated concentrations of C16:0 fatty acids.

“Standard ‘high-C16’ prill/flake products have melting points around 60°C, resulting in softer concentrate pellets, particularly through summer months. Mega-Fat 70 delivers high-concentrations of C16:0 fatty acids but in contrast to traditional ‘high-C16’ products, does not melt, will induce friction at the mill, and enable much more-durable pellets to be produced. This is a key feature to aid flexibility and functionality in feed mills. New research data from Volac Wilmar further highlight the ability to manufacture higher quality pellets using calcium salt formulations, compared to ‘high-C16’ prill-type products, as experienced in practice.”

He added that in line with the other products in the range, Mega-Fat 70 is a rumen-protected fat, delivering a source of high-energy fatty acids through the rumen, while avoiding the negative effects on fibre digestibility and milk fat associated with liquid oils.

“Similarly, the calcium salt form enables delivery of the nutritionally-active C18:1 unsaturated fatty acid through the rumen in its active form, facilitating absorption in the small intestine and use by tissues. Rumen-protected fats deliver a concentrated source of energy, but critically are not fermented in the rumen. Hence, they do not add to the acid load in the rumen as is the case with starchy cereal sources of energy which can increase risk of acidosis and low milk fat,” he said.

Mega-Fat 70 offers a further research-based approach to fatty acid supplementation of dairy cows and a one-product solution across a lactation.