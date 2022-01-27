Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Described by one happy Aldi shopper as like having a fireplace in the garden, this black Gardenline outdoor log burner means you can enjoy the warmth of a real log burner from the comfort of your own garden.

You’ll be pleased to know it’s easy to assemble so you can be buring untreated wood and heat logs and relaxing next to the lovely comforting heat source in no time.

We have been enjoying much cooler weather than we are used to at this time of year so you might even be able to use this before spring comes, but you’ll certainly be able to use this during those cooler summer evenings.

It’s made of durable steel construction with a mesh surround and high temperature paint so it has a contemporary style and is safe to use. It weighs 13.4kg and measures 94cm x 82cm x 45cm.

You can buy your outdoor log burner for just £69.99 online now.