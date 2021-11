AllSaints Black Friday deals 2021

AllSaints is known for their luxury leather jackets, classic silhouette clothing and edgy styling.

Their aesthetic doesn’t change season to season and year to year, as many other high street brands do to keep up with the changing fashion trends. Instead, they opt for a timeless style that their fans have come to know and love.

With the sale now on, shoppers can get discounted men’s and women’s clothing both in store and online.

What can you get in All Saints Black Friday sale?

That means you can get a leather jacket at a fraction of the price, as well as a pair of new jeans - and maybe a top or two as well.

Shoppers are offered a 60-day return policy and 28-day price match on all orders, plus free delivery on orders over £150. We can hope for something similar again this year to help us shop with confidence.

Black Friday is followed by a Cyber Monday sale - and shoppers can expect All Saints to take part in this day too.

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place every year, and this year are on Friday November 26 and Monday November 29.

They are two days dedicated to pre-Christmas sales, and for many they often mark the beginning of their seasonal shopping.

There are always great deals to be had from many brands and across a range of products, including clothing, homeware, technology and toys.

What other Black Friday sales can I look forward to?

Many retailers and brands now take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales - so if you’ve got your eye on something the chances are you may be able to get it at a reduced price in the coming days.

LUNA 4-IN-1 SHEARLING BIKER JACKET - was £999, now £669 LUNA 4-IN-1 SHEARLING BIKER JACKET - was £999, now £669 £699.00 An incredible investment piece - and one now worth investing in, as it’s usually a cool grand. The Luna Biker is a 4-in-1 jacket. With a removable and reversible gilet. Crafted from straight-haired shearling. Shaped to an oversized fit with a statement collar and smooth leather body. It will last you the rest of your life - so you can justify the cost on a cost-per-wear basis. Buy now

BROOKE SHEARLING JACKET - was £799, now £559.30 BROOKE SHEARLING JACKET - was £799, now £559.30 £559.30 Shearling jackets are bang on trend for 2021, and will keep you seriously warm for winter. The Brooke Shearling Jacket is crafted from premium sheepskin, with long curly wool on the outer. Shaped to a oversized fit, you can throw on with ease. Buy now

CARGO LEATHER BIKER JACKET - was £299, now £209.30 CARGO LEATHER BIKER JACKET - was £299, now £209.30 £209.30 We’ve had our Cargo leather jacket for 9 years and counting, and it’s just gotten softer and better looking with every year. A true classic. The Cargo biker is crafted from leather, heavily distressed for a finish unique to each jacket. Diamond-quilted shoulder panels and zip cuffs offer classic biker detailing. Buy now

ASTRA CARDIGAN was £189, now £132.20 ASTRA CARDIGAN was £189, now £132.20 £132.20 Made from a responsibly sourced wool blend fabric and shaped to a relaxed v-neck silhouette - you’ll spot a slight sparkle. Buy now

Miller mid-rise stretch-denim jeans Miller mid-rise stretch-denim jeans £68.00 Every day style 4/5 These women’s skinny jeans are part of the label’s cigarette styles. They have faded, indigo design, cut with a mid-rise waist and skinny legs that taper towards the ankle. They also feature a branded leather back patch and classic five pockets so they’re stylish, practical and will stand the test of time. Save £30. Buy now

AllSaints hoodie with padded shoulder in black AllSaints hoodie with padded shoulder in black £63.20 Winter warmer 4/5 This hoodie is a wardrobe staple you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again. It has shoulder pads to give it that edgy look which AllSaints is known for, as well as a relaxed fit which perfectly reflects the laid-back attitude at the heart of the brand. It’s made from soft and cosy material so it’s perfect to keep you warm as the temperatures drop. Save £16.70. Buy now

AllSaints cigarette jeans in indigo wash AllSaints cigarette jeans in indigo wash £74.25 Men’s jeans 4/5 These slim fit regular rise men’s jeans are ideal for every occasion. Also part of the label’s cigarette styles, they feature five pockets and have a classic style which means you’ll want to wear these season after season and year after year. Save £24.75. Buy now