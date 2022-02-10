The best Valentine’s presents for her 2022

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When choosing a Valentine’s Day gift, the most important thing - of course - is the sentiment behind it. But, picking which item perfectly conveys your feelings for your other half can be tricky - whether they’re your girlfriend, fiancé or wife.

There are so many things to consider; how long have you been together, what are her tastes, what should you spend?

We know that V-day can be tricky for some. If you’ve only been together a few weeks or haven’t get defined your relationship then you will likely want to make a kind but more understated gesture to show your interest. At the other end of the romance scale, if you’ve been married for a few years then the holiday can cause a bit of a headache simply because you are running low on present ideas as you’ve already bought countless gifts and you’re running out of ideas.

Don’t worry though, we’ve taken the stress out of finding the perfect present for you this year, and we’ve made sure there’s something appropriate, unique and original for everyone - whether you’ve only just started dating or have been telling each other ‘I love you’ daily for decades.

What else can I buy for Valentine’s Day?

There’s a huge range of presents you can buy for your signifcant other, as well as lots of delicious food you can treat them to.

We’ve rounded up some of the best in these articles:

NUHR Home Rose & Oud Luxury Scented Candle NUHR Home Rose & Oud Luxury Scented Candle £25.00 smelling gorgeous Oh, this candle is ‘phwoarrrrrrrr’ in tangible form. Just a gorgeous, heady, romantic scent, to set the scene in the bedroom or for a delightful candlelit bath. Rose and oud combines for a floral, musky scent, that manages the neat trick of smelling swoony and sweet as well as with a hint of lust to it. There are notes of amber, musk, vanilla, patchouli and raspberry, and it has great ‘throw’ meaning it fills the room with it’s scent. Made with refined high quality luxury waxes, it has a long and even clean burn, for approximately 50 hours. Buy now

Personalised Handwriting Necklace Personalised Handwriting Necklace £60.00 Personalised present 5/5 One of the most romantic ways of letting someone know how you feel about them is writing them a love note. Well, what about a little love note that they can always wear around their neck? This is a beautiful, and very special, personalised gift that your special someone is sure to cherish for many years to come. The necklace can be engraved on the front and back, all you have to do is send the supplier a sample of your handwriting and then will do the rest. Buy now

Bomb Cosmetics True Love Gift Set True Love Gift Set £22.38 Pampering present 4/5 You can literally give your loved one your heart with this lovely handmade bath kit. It includes a selection of bath and soaps, all handmade and created using natural products, presented in a sweet heart shaped box. Everyone loves to feel pampered, so for an extra romantic touch you could surprise your partner by running them a bath and adding some of these luxurious products. Buy now

Conversations 201 Couples Conversations 201 Couples £18.99 Thought provoking present 4.5/5 They say you can learn something new every day, and you’re bound to learn new things about your partner with this card game. As the name suggests, it includes 201 thought provoking questions, written to prompt some deep and meaingful conversations and improve your communication. It’s perfect as a gift, no matter how long you’ve been with your other half. So, whether you’re in the beginning stages of your relationship, engaged, newly married or have been together for years, you’re bound to find some topics in these cards you’ve never discussed before. Buy now

Mickey™ Fleece Dressing Gown Mickey™ Fleece Dressing Gown £25.00 Cosy present 4/5 If you’re significant other is a Disney fan, then they’ll love this dressing gown. It’s made so that your loved one can look like everyone’s favoiurite mouse, Mickey, and comes complete with ears on the hood. Crafted in a regular fit from soft fleece, with a belt fastening that will mean they can cinch the waist and cosy up. Perfect for those relaxing nights on the sofa cuddled up together. Available in sizes XS to XL. Buy now

Della Vite Superiore D.O.C.G Prosecco Della Vite Superiore D.O.C.G Prosecco £25.95 Alcoholic gift 4.5/5 Sometimes, there’s nothing better than sitting down and sharing a bottle of your bubbly with your beloved. So if you’d like to treat your partner this Valentine’s Day then you can’t go wrong with this beautiful award winning bottle of prosecco. Perhaps pair with a home-cooked meal or enjoy a glass or two together while relaxing in front of your favourite film or TV series. Della Vite is a range of award-winning and sustainably made proseccos, created by model and actress Cara Delevingne and her sisters Chloe and Poppy. The wines have been widely acclaimed by Michelin starred restaurants, and this prosecco has also won a gold in The Drinks Business Autumn Tasting 2020. Buy now

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 instant camera Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 instant camera £89.99 Gadget gift 4.5/5 Capture special moments that you’ll want to remember forever with this handy little camera. If you’re other half is always taking selfies of the two of you, whether you’re dining out, holidaying or simply having a chilled Sunday, then she’ll love this present. It includes a built-in selfie lens, and quickly produces instant credit card sized prints. You could also buy her this beautiful ‘Jam Packed Full Of Love’ scrapbook for her to save all those precious photos. Buy now

Limited Edition Rose Gift Set Limited Edition Rose Gift Set £30.00 Pretty and practical present 4.5/5 This gift set is the perfect ‘pretty in pink’ present which contains strawberry champagne white chocolate, rose petal pink clay face mask, rose geranium glass tealights and a gold plated heart bracelet on a ‘Just for You With Love’ gift card. She’ll feel super relaxed and loved with this gift, and the good news for you is that it’s packaged in a way that means it can be put through your letterbox - ideal if you won’t be in to take a delivery before V-day. For an extra personal and sentimental addition, you can give them a ‘plant a heart’ kit . . . or a sunflower seed kit . . . so they can watch the flowers bloom over the weeks and months, just like your relationship. Buy now

Bond Touch Bluetooth Long Distance Connection Digital Wrist Bracelets Bond Touch Bluetooth Long Distance Connection Digital Wrist Bracelets £104.00 Long distance relationships 5/5 This is a bracelet like no other and keeps you connected to your other half, no matter how far away they are from you. It’s a perfect present if you are in a long distance relationship. Bond Touch let’s you keep connected and always stay in touch with your loved one while you are apart, by mimicking the natural vibration of their touch. As long as you both have Wifi these bracelets will work, it doesn’t matter if you’re both in different parts of the UK or in different countries. There’s also an app which provides a private messaging system just for the two of you and every message, secret and picture you share gets encrypted and is secure. You can choose to have both bracelets sent to the same location, or each one to be sent to different locations. Buy now

All-new Kindle Paperwhite All-new Kindle Paperwhite £129.99 A ‘me time’ present 5/5 If she’s always got her head in a book then she would love to recieve this Kindle as a gift. The latest generation of the Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life and 20% faster page turns compared to the previous generation. It’s also waterproof so she can take it anywhere and everywhere with her - to the beach or to the bathtub. The kindle has been tested to withstand accidental immersion, so she can use it with peace of mind and truly enjoy some ‘me time’ while she escapes in to a good book. There’s hundreds of free books for her to choose from in the Kindle store so this is the gift of a personal library. Buy now