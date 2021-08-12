Essential tools to keep your garden tidy

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Having a garden to be proud of needn’t take a lot of time and effort, and there are a few simple tools and products that can make your garden bloom.

Here are ten things you can buy to improve your outdoor space and help keep it neat and tidy.

Argos Home Curated Ladder Planter Argos Home Curated Ladder Planter £30.00 This beautiful planter is a great way of showing off your plants and keep your garden looking tidy at the same time, especially if you don’t have much space. Simply fill each level with your favourite foliage and then stand back and admire. This planter is also super stylish. The three planters themselves are made from galvanised steel, sitting in a wooden frame. A dash of copper adds a glint of industrial glamour. Buy now

Keter Factor Apex Garden Storage Shed 4 x 6ft Keter Factor Apex Garden Storage Shed 4 x 6ft £350.00 This shed is built to last. Complete with secondary door to provide wider opening and accessibility, the shed also features a window for daylight and ventilation. It includes supports to allow a shelving option and heavy duty floor. It’s low maintenance, weather resistant and virtually fade-free. To provide you with some peace of mind, this shed has lockable doors to keep your valuable possessions safe. Simply add your own padlock and you’ll have a secure way to store your personal belongings. Buy now

McGregor Walk In Greenhouse McGregor Walk In Greenhouse £40.00 This is an easy-to-assemble almost-instant walk-in greenhouse with room for loads of plants, cuttings and seedlings. It does not monopolise space like a traditional greenhouse, as you can move it around your garden or only use it for part of the year. The zip-it-down roll-it-up front opening provides easy access. To survive windy weather it comes complete with ground fixing pegs. It also includes four griddled shelves, allowing drainage in-case you over water. The greenhouse can be put up quickly without the need for tools. All McGregor greenhouses come with a peace of mind of a two-year guarantee, making them perfect for any gardener. Buy now

Wilkinson Sword Bypass Pruners Wilkinson Sword Bypass Pruners £5.99 Pruners, otherwise known as secateurs, are essential all year round. Plants always need pruning and deadheading to keep your garden tidy and to promote healthy growth. You might come across two types of pruners - bypass and anvil - but the bypass type will do for everyday pruning. Was £10.99, now £5.99 Buy now

Wilkinson Sword Telescopic Trowel Wilkinson Sword Telescopic Trowel £5.99 A hand trowel is an essential tool for lots of jobs, including weeding, digging small holes to plant bulbs and scooping up soil when potting plants. This trowel boasts a strong carbon steel head with rust-resistant powder coating. Fitted with a durable, telescopic handle with PCV grip, this trowel can be adjusted to suit your needs, making it easy and comfortable to use. Was £7.99, now £5.99 Buy now

Wilkinson Sword Telescopic Weeding Fork Wilkinson Sword Telescopic Weeding Fork £5.99 With a garden fork, you’ll be able to maintain the soil and prep your garden for planting in your garden. It will easily cut through stony ground and can be used to dig up large weedy areas, break up compacted or clay soil and aerate it. Featuring a high-performance, durable carbon steel head, with a rust-resistant powder coating, this sturdy tool is built to last. Plus, the telescopic handle has a PVC grip making it more comfortable to use, even for prolonged time periods. Was £7.99, now £5.99 Buy now

Recycled garden border flexi curve scallop Recycled garden border flexi curve scallop £18.99 Flexible, lightweight and durable, this garden border makes it easy to create smooth, visually appealing edges anywhere in the garden. Made from recycled tyre rubber that will not crack, rot, mould or freeze, the 1.2m strips offer a practical, long-lasting and child-friendly alternative to traditional concrete or wooden lawn edging. Supplied individually to minimise waste; strips can be cut to size with a standard saw. The product includes installation spikes and is finished in stone grey. Buy now

Plant support with bird bowl - Crocus green Plant support with bird bowl - Crocus green £42.99 Support taller perennials and provide a pit stop for thirsty birds with this lovely support feature. Made from 7mm steel rod with an antique pewter finish, the sturdy frame features 6cm-high feet that can be pushed firmly into the ground to anchor. Supplied with a green aluminium dish that sits securely on the frame and can be easily removed to refill and clean. Buy now

Perching birds obelisk Perching birds obelisk £36.99 Attractive in its own right, this beautiful obelisk will burst into life when swathed in flowering vines or runner beans in bloom. It is made of sturdy steel and comes complete with trellis and perching bird silhouettes on two of the four sides. Made from steel with a matt black powder coat. Buy now