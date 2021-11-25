Lululemon Black Friday sale: All the best discounts for women and men

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Launched a day early, the Lululemon sale is big news for loyal followers of the brand as it’s rare that they offer discounts.

But, this Black Friday we’ve been given an early Christmas present as prices have been slashed across women’s and men’s activewear, and even accessories.

So, whether you’re wanting to improve your existing fitness wardrobe - or you’re already thinking ahead to that January health kick - now is the time to get yourself some truly luxurious gym wear for less.

What’s on offer in the Lululemon Black Friday sale?

The Canadian brand has declared on their dedicated Black Friday page that some of their best-selling gear is up for grabs at discounted prices, including women’s leggings, men’s joggers and also hoodies.

Lululemon athleisure is favoured by celebrities such as Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner, so it’s no wonder it usually carries a pretty expensive price tag - but for the next few days you can bag yourself some bargains.

You’ll find up to 60% off site-wide, so you can get some truly fantastic deals - but be quick as the best items are sure to be a sell-out.

There really is something for everyone, whether you have a weekly gym routine or just pop in occasionally, or you just simply want to be comfy while you go about your day-to-day.

We’ve rounded up some of the best offers for men and women below.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place every year on the last Friday of November. It is a huge pre-Christmas sales event which sees numerous brands and retailers slash their prices for a limited time on some of their most sought after products.

This year, Black Friday takes place on November 26.

When it was first launched, Black Friday deals used to be just on that one dedicated day, but in recent years the sales have got longer and longer.

Many retailers and brands begin their sales ahead of the day itself and have them running until later in November, or even early December.

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday. This year, Cyber Monday takes place on November 29.

What else can I get in the Black Friday sales?

Lululemon aren’t the only fitness and activewear brand to take part in the Black Friday sales.

Align HR Pant 25” Scallop - Was £88, now £69 Align HR Pant 25" Scallop £69.00 Simple but effective 5/5 These simple looking black yoga pants are anything but. They feature a waistband which lies flat and won’t dig in so you can be sure of staying comfortable all throughout your workout, and there’s also a hidden waistband pocket to keep your valuables safe. As they are a plain black, they are very easy to pair with any other workout gear you have. They were supposedly a favourite of Meghan Markle, so it’s easy to see why they are a brand bestseller. Buy now

Wunder Train Long-Line Bra Wunder Train Long-Line Bra £34.00 All round wear 4/5 Available in four different colourways, including sonic pink (pictured) and denim wash print autumn red black, this bra has been created to combine support and coverage. High intensity workouts will feel a breeze when you’re wearing this as it’s made from highly breathable fabric and will give you all the support you need. Was £58, now £34. Buy now

Nulu Twist-Back Yoga Tank Top - Was £58, now £44. Nulu Twist-Back Yoga Tank Top £44.00 Pretty and practical 4.5/5 This tank top gives you all the support and coverage you could need, and has a built in shelf bra and pockets for optional, removable cups. The waist length is not too short or too long, it’s just the right length to sit around the waistband so it won’t get in the way while you exercise. Available in three colours; wisteria purple (pictured), black and auric gold. Buy now

Another Mile Jacket Another Mile Jacket £139.00 Winter warmth 5/5 Keep going with our workout routine no matter what the weather with this beautiful jacket. It helps to protect you from the elements and has stretchy fabric where you need to move. In a striking autum red colour, this isn’t a jacket you’ll want to keep just for your runs, it’s one you’ll get for casual Sunday walks with friends too. Was £198, now £139. Buy now

All Yours Hoodie All Yours Hoodie £74.00 Everyday wear 4.5/5 An online exclusive product, this white hoodie will keep you cosy both to and from your journey to the gym and also at home relaxing on the sofa during a well deserved post work-out rest. It’s made from soft, comfortable fabric and will go with just about everything thanks to it’s neutral colour and simple cut. Was £108, now £74. Buy now

Gathered Handle Crossbody Gathered Handle Crossbody £49.00 Lightweight bag 4.5/5 This stylish bag is perfect for the every day, especially if you are heading to the gym and don’t want to be weighed down. It’s a soft and lightweight bag that features both interior pockets and exterior pockets and has a spot for just about everything. The gathered handle gives it a unique feminine twist, and the signature Lululemon logo gives a classic finishing touch. Available in two colours; spiced chai (pictured) and black Was £78, now £49. Buy now

Sleek and Strong Hair Ties Sleek and Strong Hair Ties £6.00 Must have accessory 4/5 We all know the pain of a hair tie that snaps when you really need to put your hair up - like when you’re just about to do a workout. Our prayers have been answered. These stretchy reflective hair ties are made to be stronger than the average hair tie, so you can have peace of mind you’ll always be ready to get your hair out of your face. Was £10, now £6. Buy now

5 Year Basic Tee 5 Year Basic Tee £24.00 Brilliant price 5/5 This soft, lightweight top was made for ultimate everyday comfort - and right now it’s half price. It also has added Lycra for stretch and shape retention so you can be sure of the most comfortable and flattering fit. Available in five colours, including heathered core ultra light grey (pictured), black and white. Was £42, now £24 Buy now