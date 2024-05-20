Maisie & Harry on winning form

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday 18th May saw the final week of Hagans Crofts Jump Mix Cash Dash take place. Each week competitors have been turning out and jumping a course of twelve fences made up of coloured and rustic fences and in turn those placed within the top spots have been earning cash rewards!

Everyone was a winner in the x-poles class and with all three competitors achieving clear rounds Olivia, Maisie and Adalyn were delighted with their super ponies performance! Julia Kerr and 'Cheerna' rode a strong round within the 50cm class and had first place in their sights. Clear all the way in a time of 29.03 seconds was enough to take the win. Second place was battled out between Lily Henderson and Abbey Stevenson, both competitors finished on a double clear and on exactly the same time - 29.81 seconds! Both girls receiving joint second place rosettes.

Onto the 60cm class were the course seen back poles added to create oxers, with a few extra fillers added to the course throughout. Only two competitors received a double clear therefore the speed time was all the more important. Katie- Ann English and 'Lady Eliza' found some extra ways to save time whilst jumping the speed section of the course and it certainly paid off with a speed time of 25.60 seconds on the clock, no denying them first place winnings! Julia Kerr and 'Cheerna' were once again in the top spot, this time it was second place for this pair. Well done!

As the jumps were raised to 70cm the course, none of the four competitors within this class were able to achieve a clear round. Therefore those with an unfortunate pole on the ground receiving 4 faults were placed first and second. First place went to Judith Auten and Kevin and second place to Ellie Johnston and 'Lockstown Benedict'.

Maisie Anderson, Harry

A total of three double clear rounds were to be seen in the 80cm class, therefore it all came down to who completed fences nine to twelve in the fastest time. Maisie and 'Harry' took the win with 23.75 seconds, followed by Jessica Byrne and 'Crunchie' with 26.69 seconds on the clock. Maisie Anderson and 'Harry' also went onto take first place in the 90cm class, what a bright future this new partnership has, we hope to see them back for our showjumping league starting on 1st June.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the final week of this 3 week event. Thank you to John of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography NI website.

Hagans Croft now prepares for their five week Showjumping League starting on Saturday 1st June at 10am. This Showjumping league is very kindly sponsored by Copa Equestrian. For more information in this Showjumping league please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to Hagans Croft Equestrian's website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Jump Mix Results Saturday 18th May 2024

Olivia Ward, Oscar

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear Rounds

Olivia Ward, Oscar; Maisie Wallace, Lily; Adalyn Wallace, Lucy.

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 2) Lily Henderson, Emily; 3) Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 4) Hannah Orr, Humbug; 5) Bella Smith, Rocco.

Judith Auten, Kevin

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Katie-Ann English, Lady Eliza; 2) Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 3) Tricia Vinall, Rocky; 4) Rose Henderson, Tubster.

Class 4 - 70cm

1) Judith Auten, Kevin; 2) Ellie Johnston, Lockstown Benedict; 3) Caroline Clingan, Angus; 4) Edna Lyness, Thunder.

Class 5 - 80cm

1) Maisie Anderson, Harry; 2) Jessica Byrne, Crunchie; 3) Jessica Byrne, Hugo; 4) Caroline Clingan, Angus.

Class 6 - 90cm