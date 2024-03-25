Grand National: Study reveals 2024 lucky and unlucky numbers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An understanding of a horse's form, endurance, and leaping ability is crucial for seasoned bettors. However, many also turn to personal charms or omens, perhaps persuaded by the allure of a jockey's colours, the presence of a grey horse, or a name that strikes a chord.

Individual numbers carry their own weight in this tapestry of choice, profoundly influenced by personal significance and cultural notions of luck.

These numbers, shrouded in intrigue, can often dictate the decisions at betting counters, from choosing lottery numbers to placing bets on a particular steed.

Many people enjoy a flutter on the Grand National. But new analysis has revealed those numbers that tend to be luckier than others.

Looking over past performances at Aintree may offer guidance on the numbers to embrace or dodge, adding an extra layer to the intricate dance of chance and strategy at this popular event.

This study, by Lottomart, analysed the latest data from recent Grand National races to determine which numbers have seen the most success.

Success of Grand National numbers

When scrutinising the outcomes of the Grand National over recent decades, it has become apparent that certain numbers have surfaced more frequently in the winner's enclosure.

Over the span of the last 22 years, a total of 17 distinct numbers have achieved victory, highlighting a diversity in winning digits.

Closer evaluation reveals that within the last 22 years, numbers such as 10, 13, 29, and 35 have emerged victorious on multiple occasions.

Notably, 29 and 35 have been particularly favourable, featuring twice each amongst the winners within the previous decade.

The victories accompanying numbers 29 and 35 include the unexpected triumph by Auroras Encore in 2013, and the success of Minella Times in 2021, both adorned with the number 35.

Similarly, Pineau De Re in 2014 and Rule The World in 2016 both found good fortune with number 29.

Historical patterns have shown horses carrying numbers between 11 and 29 are favourable, as they have provided 12 of the 22 winners within the previously mentioned time frame.

This band of numbers, despite being less than half of the total entrants, has demonstrated a distinct edge in achieving Grand National success.

In 2023, Corach Rambler raced with the number 26 and won that year’s race. This also made it the first win for the number 26, in the last 22 years.

Best numbers for an each-way bet

When engaging in each-way betting at the Grand National, where payouts usually extend to the top four, it's interesting to look towards numbers that historically finish strong.

The Grand National is not just about picking a winner but also about identifying horses that are likely to place.

Unfavourable Numbers: Historical data over the past two decades reveals that the numbers 8 and 39 have not had a top-six finish. It may be prudent to steer clear of these when considering each-way bets.

The Dark Horse: The number 27 has consistently been a runner-up since 2000, crossing the line in second four times. While not clinching victory, backing a horse with this number could be favourable for those seeking a place position.

A Consistent Performer: Notably, the number 37 has secured a top-six finish five times since 2010, indicating a reliable choice for each-way betting. Its track record includes successful long-odds finishers, echoing positive sentiments for bettors looking to back outsiders.

Problems for top-weighted Grand National runners

Historically, horses burdened with the heaviest weights often struggle in the Grand National.

Notably, entrants labelled with any of the first nine numbers frequently do not complete the race, all registering double-digit non-finishes.

The horse assigned number 1 typically bears the brunt, with a record of seven non-finishes within the past ten events.

The standout figure for misfortune over the past decade is undoubtedly number 31.

Achieving only a single completion since 2007, this number is associated with a high risk of not finishing the course.

Horses with lower odd numbers also tend to have a higher rate of incomplete races, a trend that can influence betting and expectations.

Least successful numbers in the Grand National

In the realm of the renowned Grand National, riders and punters alike may find themselves wary of number 20.

Historically, it has endured a string of misfortunes, often not completing the course due to the chaotic nature of the race.

Incidents such as being unintentionally brought down by a falling horse ahead or being sidelined by an errant, riderless horse have plagued this number's record.