Sun shines for Rising Stars at Knockagh View

Thank you to everyone who supported the Rising Stars qualifier on sunday May 19. The weather was fabulous and it was lovely to see so many competitors out enjoying their ponies.

Thank you to the team at Equine Awards NI for providing beautiful rosettes, sweets which were a huge hit and gorgeous prizes for best turnout in each class! Well done to everyone who picked up the qualification cards and for anyone who just missed out, dont worry we have another qualifier for both dressage & Show Jumping on Sunday 23rd June. Thank you to our Dressage judge Martina McKinley, scribe Charlotte Welsh, Show Jumping judge Lesley Wilson, Arena party Greg Wilson, photographers Dean & Ellie from Ellie Johnston photography & Scott in our cafe.