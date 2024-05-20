Sun shines for Rising Stars at Knockagh View

By Ruth LoganContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 15:49 BST
Thank you to everyone who supported the Rising Stars qualifier on sunday May 19. The weather was fabulous and it was lovely to see so many competitors out enjoying their ponies.

Thank you to the team at Equine Awards NI for providing beautiful rosettes, sweets which were a huge hit and gorgeous prizes for best turnout in each class! Well done to everyone who picked up the qualification cards and for anyone who just missed out, dont worry we have another qualifier for both dressage & Show Jumping on Sunday 23rd June. Thank you to our Dressage judge Martina McKinley, scribe Charlotte Welsh, Show Jumping judge Lesley Wilson, Arena party Greg Wilson, photographers Dean & Ellie from Ellie Johnston photography & Scott in our cafe.

Results

Lead Rein SJ - 30cms

Emily Dobbin &amp; Ellie on their way to 2nd place in 70cmsEmily Dobbin &amp; Ellie on their way to 2nd place in 70cms
1st Elliot Logan Wellie (g)

2nd Aria Kirk Chloe (m)

3rd Sophia Murphy Jake (g)

4th Adalyn Wallace Lucy

5th Saoirse Okane Lilyrose (m)

Assisted SJ - 30cms

1st Luisa Langsford Kenilwood Annabelle

2nd Maisie Wallace Lily

3rd Beth McDowell Barrera Purple Iris (m)

4th Caoimhin john Okane Alexia (m)

Un-Assisted SJ - 30cms

1st Amelia Logan Bart (g)

2nd CJ Okane Lilyrose (m)

40cms SJ

1st Amelia Logan Bart (g)

2nd Alastair Doyle Rockfield Sparrow

3rd Sophie McCullough Ralphie (g)

50cms SJ

1st Emilie McCullough Ralphie (g)

2nd Alastair Doyle Rockfield Sparrow

60cms SJ Rising Stars Qualifier

1st Kate McDowell Pixie Perfect (g)

70cms Newcomer SJ

1st Maddison Okane Sultana (m)

2nd Toryn Neill Sundown bailey (g)

70cms SJ Rising Stars qualifier

1st Laoise Clancy Dorlyn Contessa (m)

2nd Emily Dobbin Ellie (m)

80cms SJ Rising Star qualifier

1st Alice Tweeddale Sky (m)

2nd Laoise Clancy Dorlyn Contessa (m)

3rd Ellie-Mae Kerr Jokin Joe (g)

4th Maddison Okane Sultana (m)

90cms Rising Star Qualifier

1st Annie Connell Battlebridge Alfie (g)

2nd Alice Tweeddale Sky (m)

Assisted mini dressage

1st Maisie Wallace Lily

2nd Elliot Logan Wellie (g)

3rd Aria Kirk Chloe (m)

4th Caoimhin john Okane Alexia (m)

Unassisted mini dressage

1st Amelia Logan Bart (g)

2nd Luisa Langsford Kenilwood Annabelle (m)

Midi Dressage

1st Annie Connell Battlebridge Alfie (g)

2nd Laoise Clancy Burnview Royal Elegance (g)

Junior dressage

1st Ellie-Mae Kerr Jokin Joe (g)

2nd Lucy Rooney Donegreagh Rosanna (m)

3rd Caoimhe Scullion Branraduff Tom (g)

