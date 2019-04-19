Spring lambs selling to a high of €198 at Raphoe Mart

There was a large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, April 15 with a good entry of spring lambs selling to a high of €198.

Other lambs sold at:

€90 to €110 for 30-40 kgs.

€110 to €125 for 40-45 kgs.

€125 to €145 for 45-50 kgs.

Hoggets sold at:

€100 to €110 for 36-42 kgs.

€110 to €120 for 42-50 kgs.

€120 to €145 for 50-60 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €140.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €200.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €200 to €275.

A great entry of cattle again this week at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, April 18th.

More farmers buying around the ring meant prices were up this week.

Quality cattle met the best trade selling from €2.50/kg to €3.00/kg and over €3.00/kg for lighter lots.

Bullocks and bulls sold up to €855 over and heifers sold up to €1,045 over the weight.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €3.10/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €3.00/kg.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €855 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €800 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €835 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €1045 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €675 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1750 each.

Please note: Sale cancelled.

Due to lack of interest the sale of pedigree beef females which was due to be held in Raphoe Mart on Friday, April 26, 2019 has been cancelled.

Sorry for any inconvenience caused.

Please note: There will be no sheep sale on Easter Monday, April 22, 2019.

Next sheep sale will be on Monday, April 29, 2019.