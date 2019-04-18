Steers sell to £1,475 for 730kg at Dungannon Mart

A stronger trade on the week saw prices peak at £1,475, 730kg Charolais steer (202.00).

Heifers peak at £1,400, 625kg Charolais (224.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £450 for a four week old Charolais bull and heifer calves to £295 Charolais.

Weanlings sold to £940 for a 410kg Limousin steer (228.00) and weanling heifers to £930, 440kg Limousin (211.00).

STEERS (75)

Steer prices topped at £1,475, 730kg Charolais (202.00) presented by L Beattie, £1,420, 670kg Limousin (212.00), £1,405, 660kg Limousin (213.00); P Corr £1,395, 665kg Charolais (210.00), £1,305, 630kg Charolais (207.00), £1,270, 620kg Limousin (205.00), £1,250, 625kg Charolais (200.00); W Somerville £1,390, 660kg Limousin (211.00); M and C Blair £1,310, 655kg Limousin (200.00), £1,195, 575kg Limousin (208.00); S Davidson £1,240, 595kg Simmental (208.00), £1,140, 525kg Simmental (217.00), £1,158, 475kg Limousin (235.00), £1,045, 480kg Limousin (218.00); L Kerr £1,150, 525kg Limousin (219.00), £1,100, 525kg Charolais (210.00), £1,090, 520kg Limousin (210.00), £1,075, 525kg Limousin (205.00), £1,045, 480kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (218.00); M McGee £985, 415kg Limousin (237.00), £950, 450kg Charolais (211.00); G Clarke £900, 435kg Aberdeen Angus (207.00), £825, 405kg Limousin (204.00), £820, 410kg Aberdeen Angus (200.00) and A Little £865, 380kg Hereford (228.00), £795, 395kg Hereford (201.00), £740, 370kg Aberdeen Angus (200.00).

HEIFERS (60)

Heifer prices topped at £1,400, 625kg Charolais (224.00) presented by N Cochrane, £1,000, 490kg Limousin (204.00); W Somerville £1,130, 570kg Limousin (198.00), £1,030, 510kg Charolais (202.00); P Corr £1,090, 545kg Limousin (200.00); J Hamill £100, 500kg British Blue (200.00), £935, 455kg Charolais (206.00), £915, 435kg Charolais (210.00); G Boyd £985, 495kg Charolais (199.00), £920, 455kg Charolais (202.00); M and C Blair £980, 495kg Limousin (198.00); P Curran £955, 465kg Charolais (205.00); A McIvor £940, 420kg Limousin (224.00); D McGahan £895, 440kg Limousin (203.00); A Kilpatrick £850, 390kg Charolais (218.00), £750, 375kg Aberdeen Angus (200.00) and F Liggett £740, 360kg Belgian Blue (206.00).

DROPPED CALVES (90)

Dropped calves cleared to £450 for a 4 week old Blonde d'Aquitaine bull presented by I Duff; D Montgomery £400 Charolais bull, £395 Charolais bull, £285 Charolais bull; W McAdam £390 Fleckvieh bull, £295 Fleckvieh bull; E Robinson £290 Her bull, £245 Her bull, £230 x 2 Her bulls, £225 Her bull; M Breen £280 Her bull; K Hunter £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Allen £255 Montbeliarde bull and S Humphries £210 Fleckvieh bull.

Reared Friesian bulls sold from £100 to £225.

Meanwhile Heifer Calves topped at £295 Charolais presented by D Mongomery; S McCaffrey £240 Shorthorn beef heifer; H Curry £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer; B Hughes £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer and A Moore £200 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS (95)

Weanling continue to sell briskly to peak at £940, 410kg Limousin steer (228.00) presented by M Mullin, £835, 355kg Limousin (236.00), £755, 315kg Limousin (239.00), £670, 275kg Limousin (245.00); I Liggett £905, 410kg Limousin (220.00); M Thompson £880, 415kg Charolais (213.00); S Morrison £840, 360kg Limousin (234.00), £790, 340kg Belgian Blue (232.00); J Weir £725, 300kg Charolais (241.00), £665, 225kg Charolais (295.00), £590, 200kg Charolais (290.00); R J Dickson £700, 280kg Charolais (251.00), £675, 255kg Charolais (266.00); N Hammond £670, 300kg Speckle Park (222.00).

Weanling heifers topped at £930, 440kg Limousin (212.00) presented by S Morrison, £735, 335kg Limousin (218.00); S Carberry £890, 415kg Limousin (215.00), £820, 380kg Limousin (215.00), £800, 385kg Limousin (207.00), £790, 370kg Limousin (213.00), £745, 355kg Limousin (211.00), £720, 335kg Limousin (215.00), £710, 325kg Limousin (218.00); I Liggett £880, 410kg Limousin (214.00); N Hammond £850, 405kg Charolais (209.00), £840, 380kg Charolais (219.00); N Rainey £835, 340kg Charolais (243.00), £835, 360kg Charolais (232.00), £830, 340kg Charolais (244.00), £830, 375kg Charolais (220.00), £800, 355kg Charolais (225.00), £790, 350kg Charolais (225.00); R McGuigan £805, 380kg Shorthorn beef (212.00), £740 325kg Shorthorn beef (226.00), £550 250kg Shorthorn beef (219.00); G Cheevers £800 385kg Limousin (207.00); N McGuigan £630 290kg Shorthorn beef (217.00); C Doyle £610 250kg Limousin (244.00); R J Dickson £605 265kg Charolais (228.00) and D Canavan £550 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (220.00).