Strong show of 800 head at Swatragh

A strong show of almost 800 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, 20th April 2019 which was met with a great trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 200 cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £142. Over 400 hoggets were presented for sale, topping at £109.00 for 35kg. A large show of breeders topped at £239 for ewes with twin lambs at foot and £190 for singles.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Portstewart producer; 35kg at £109.00 = 3.11p; Garvagh producer; 32.5kg at £107.00 = 3.29p; Antrim producer; 34.5kg at £105.00 = 3.04p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £105.00 = 4.04p; Rasharkin producer; 25.3kg at £104.50 = 4.13p; Kilrea producer; 25.8kg at £104.00 = 4.03p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £104.00 = 3.85p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p; Kilrea producer; 21.2kg at £103.50 = 4.88p; Swatragh producer; 21.8kg at £103.00 = 4.72p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Garvagh producer; 22.4kg at £102.00 = 4.55p; Strabane producer; 19kg at £87.50 = 4.61p.

Lightweight lambs: Cookstown producer; 15kg at £62.00 = 4.13p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £78.00 = 4.46p.

Sample Fat ewe prices: Swatragh producer; 4 ewes at £142; Swatragh producer; 1 ewe at £140.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 10.30 am.