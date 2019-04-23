Strong trade in all rings at Markethill

An entry of 600 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, 20th April continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand in all rings.

Highlight of the sale was the demand for heavy heifers which sold to a top of £1575 for 720k Lim from a Richhill farmer.

HEIFERS: 205 heifers were on offer at Markethill. Several heifers sold from £1300 to £1485 each with a top rate of £237 per 100 kilos for 638k Lim at £1515 from an Omagh farmer. The same owner received £233 per 100 kilos for 600k Lim at £1405. Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £195 to £230 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £190 to £223 per 100 kilos for 388k Char at £865 from a Keady farmer. Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £188 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Omagh farmer 638k £1515 £237.00; Omagh farmer 602k £1405 £233.00; Omagh farmer 624k £1435 £230.00; Omagh farmer 620k £1425 £230.00; Omagh farmer 600k £1365 £228.00; Omagh farmer 648k £1455 £225.00; Omagh farmer 672k £1485 £221.00; Loughgall farmer 594k £1295 £218.00; Katesbridge farmer 590k £1285 £218.00; Omagh farmer 568k £1235 £217.00; Richhill farmer 726k £1575 £217.00.

Middleweight heifers: Keady farmer 388k £865 £223.00; Keady farmer 410k £885 £216.00; Poyntzpass farmer 444k £955 £215.00; Armagh farmer 440k £935 £213.00; Newry farmer 490k £1015 £207.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k £845 £203.00; Keady farmer 466k £945 £203.00; Poyntzpass farmer 486k £985 £230.00.

BULLOCKS

An entry of 130 bullocks maintained a very strong demand. Good quality forward bullocks from £190 to £222 for a 540k BB at £1205 from a Banbridge farmer. Top price of £1425 was paid for 688k Lim £207 from a Dromore producer. Good quality middleweights sold from £190 to £211 for 420k Char at £885 from a Tynan farmer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £138 to £146 per 100 kilos for 544k at £795 from a Stewartstown farmer and up to £905 paid for 620k £145 from a Stewartstown farmer.

Forward bullocks: Banbridge farmer 544k £1205 £222.00; Armagh farmer 632k £1385 £219.00; Dromore farmer 562k £1225 £218.00; Newry farmer 522k £1105 £212.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 570k £1195 £210.00; Dromore farmer 688k £1425 £207.00; Portadown farmer 534k £1105 £207.00; Portadown farmer 510k £1045 £205.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 516k £1055 £204.00; Newry farmer 508k £1025 £202.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Tynan farmer 420k £885 £211.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 464k £945 £204.00; Dungannon farmer 450k £915 £203.00; Drumbo farmer 480k £975 £203.00; Portadown farmer 432k £875 £203.00; Banbridge farmer 420k £815 £194.00; Lisburn farmer 484k £935 £193.00; Cookstown farmer 466k £900 £193.00.

Friesian bullocks: Stewartstown farmer 544k £795 £146.00; Stewartstown farmer 624k £905 £145.00; Stewartstown farme 606k £875 £144.00; Cookstown farmer 516k £745 £144.00; Cookstown farmer 532k £755 £142.00; Cookstown farmer 508k £715 £141.00; Stewartstown farmer 610k £845 £138.00; Cookstown farmer 556k £765 £138.00.

WEANLINGS

The 230 weanlings continued to sell in very high rates to a full gallery and full ringside of buyers. Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £268 per 100 kilos for 282k Lim at £750 from a Rathfriland farmer and 254k at £680 from a Rathfriland producer. An Ardglass farmer received £265 per 100 kilos for 308k Char at £815. Light male weanlings sold to a top of £299 per 100 kilos for 256k Lim at £765 from a Stoneyford farmer. The same owner received £268 per 100 kilos for 284k Lim at £760. All good quality males from £230 to £265 per 100 kilos. Strong male weanlings sold from £195 to £216 per 100 kilos for 408k Lim at £880 from a Kilcoo farmer followed by £210 for 412k Lim at £865 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Kilcoo farmer 408k £880 £216.00; Derrynoose farmer 412k £865 £210.00; Moira farmer 416k £870 £209.00; Coalisland farmer 402k £840 £209.00; Newry farmer 408k £840 £206.00; Derrynoose farmer 402k £820 £204.00; Balckskull farmer 402k £810 £201.00; Blackscull farmer 458k £910 £199.00.

Light male weanlings: Stoneyford farmer 256k £765 £299.00; Stoneyford farmer 284k £760 £268.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 316k £845 £267.00; Lisburn farmer 372k £990 £266.00; Armagh farmer 304k £770 £253.00; Banbridge farmer 306k £770 £252.00; Derrynoose farmer 312k £770 £247.00; Loughgall farmer 312k £770 £247.00; Armagh farmer 330k £790 £239.00.

Heifer weanlings: Ardglass farmer 308k £815 £265.00; Keady farmer 320k £810 £253.00; Rathfriland farmer 280k £750 £268.00; Rathfriland farmer 254k £680 £268.00; Rathfriland frmer 280k £740 £264.00; Rathfriland farmer 294k £760 £259.00.

Suckler lots sold in an excellent demand with outfits selling to a top of £1760 for a Lim cow and heifer calf from an Armagh farmer. The owner received £1750, £1560 and £1250 for outfits. A Portadown farmer sold an Angus heifer and bull calf at £1280. A Newry producer received £1400 for a Char cow and heifer calf. Breeding bulls sold to £2080 for a Lim from a Keady producer.