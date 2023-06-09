Archie is a fantastic two-year-old Terrier crossbreed. He is a fun-loving active boy who enjoys his walks and loves to play.

He also really enjoys his food and will sit like the very good boy he is for a tasty treat.

Archie can live in a home with older children (aged eight and over) and would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Jet is a handsome 10-year-old Labrador cross looking for a home where he receives lots of attention and can enjoy fun adventures out and about.

However, he enjoys the company of other dogs on his walks so could have some doggy walking companions.

Archie will need someone at home with him during the day to begin with and then, once he is settled, leaving time can be built up.

Archie's forever home should have a secure outdoor space where he can sniff and play to his heart’s content.

Find out more about adopting Archie here.

He loves the car and is well accustomed to jumping in and going out for exciting walks. As well as being an avid walker, Jet loves a game of ball and is very fond of the beach - enjoying a paddle in the water.

Jet is a really sweet natured boy who loves affection and is looking for a home where he becomes part of the family.

Jet requires a home where someone is about most of the day as he likes to have company.

Jet loves a game of ball and is very fond of the beach.

He is very sociable and could potentially live with another calm natured dog or a cat.

Jet can live with children aged five and over. He would really benefit from having a secure garden space for playtime. He is fully housetrained and is ready and waiting to join a loving family.

Find out more about adopting Jet here.