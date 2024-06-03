Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks and Jet2Villas have just released details of some of their late deals flying out of Belfast.

If you fancy a last minute holiday there are sunshine breaks from £529 per person with Jet2holidays.

Jet2holidays is the UK’s leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands and provides great value package holidays you can trust to more than 600 resorts, all secured with a low £60pp booking deposit. Customers have a choice of thousands of 2-5-star hotels, with Jet2.com flights, an industry leading 22kg baggage allowance, 10kg hand luggage and airport transfers included.

There are also European city breaks available from £699 per person with Jet2CityBreaks.

Alicante

Jet2CityBreaks is Jet2holidays’ dedicated city breaks product launched in May 2015. Jet2CityBreaks provides Jet2.com flights and handpicked hotels in more than 30 of Europe’s most popular cities, all secured with a low £60pp booking deposit.

Meanwhile, why not enjoy a spectacular villa stay from £829 per person with Jet2Villas.

Jet2Villas is Jet2holidays’ dedicated villa holiday offering launched in May 2017. Jet2Villas offers the freedom of a villa holiday with the full package – a £60pp booking deposit, as well as 22kg baggage, 10kg hand luggage and great flight times with Jet2.com, as well as car hire included as standard.

Check out these late deals from Belfast International Airport:

Ibiza - Cala d'Hort.

Belfast International:

Jet2CityBreaks – Spain, Alicante, 4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on 26th June.

Price: £699 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Bodrum, 3 star Gumbet Cove Hotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 17th June. Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Cyprus - Paphos

Jet2holidays – Cyprus, Paphos, 3 star Dionysos Central Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing

from Belfast International on 23 rd June. Price: £619 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas – Ibiza, Balearics, Villa Salieri, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 17th July.

Price: £829 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on