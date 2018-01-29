The combined 2018 UFU Membership Card/Membership Plus Card has been issued.

Please put this in your wallet or purse as you will need it to access the Membership Plus in-store offers and if you use our ferry offer you will be asked to present this card at P&O check-in.

They will only accept the current year’s card.

Activate your New 2018 card now for a chance to WIN a £50 Shopping Card.

1. Visit our NEW website

Visit the Membership Plus website by going to www.membershipplus.co.uk

2. Previously Registered?

If you have previously registered a Membership Plus card beginning UFU, there is no need to re-register as a new member. Simply login using your registered email address and password.

Click on Your Account at the top right of the screen and check that the details we hold for you are still correct.

New to Membership Plus?

Welcome! To register for the first time, click on Register and follow the simple on screen instructions.

As an added bonus, everyone that registers their 2018 card by February 14th 2018 will go into a draw to win one of two £50 shopping cards.

To make it even easier to keep up with all the great offers available to Membership Plus members, there is a Membership Plus app you can download straight to your smartphone from your usual App Store. This makes it even easier to access the site, and to keep these fantastic offers and discounts at your fingertips.