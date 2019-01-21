2019 Annual VI Operator Road Shows

The dates for the 2019 Annual VI Operators Roadshows have now been announced. These workshops are being delivered jointly by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and CAFRE at various locations around Northern Ireland.

The numbers attending each workshop are limited and places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. This is your opportunity to collect your CPD Points at a venue near you.

How to Book your Place?

An online booking fee of £10 per delegate will apply. Booking is via the UFU website www.ufuni.org/events

This fee covers administration and materials. Tea and coffee will be provided on arrival but does not include lunch.

Dates and Venues are:

NRoSO training event – 25th January 2019, Rice’s Hotel, Poyntzpass

NRoSO training event – 31st January 2019, Whitehorse Hotel, Campsie

NRoSO training event – 5th February 2019, Rockmount Golf Club, Carryduff

NRoSO training event - 6th February 2019, Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine

NRoSO training event – 13th February 2019, Frenchs, Clough

NRoSO training event - 28th February 2019, Greenmount Campus, CAFRE

There are 10 NRoSO CPD points and at least 4 BASIS Professional Register CPD points available for these courses.

Note: Payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.

If you are having difficulty booking online, please contact Angela Scott at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222.