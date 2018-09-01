All action in North Fermanagh

North Fermanagh Group recently held a tractor run, which raised over £1,000 for the NI Air Ambulance. Members would like to thank all those who came out to support it and those who gave so generously.

The group would especially like to thank Stuart and James Johnston, Sandra Bogle and Harry Boles, who provided the barbecue, and Hamiltons Vivo and the Ashdale Café, who provided salads.

The UFU office opened its doors to greet members at the Fermanagh County Show on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th August. Ivor Ferguson and Ian Brown were both on hand to meet and talk with local members. The winner of the pedal tractor competition was Gemma Moncrief, who correctly guessed the number of potatoes in the trailer.

Moving into autumn, members are looking forward the annual study tour, which commences on 21st September 2018. This year members will visit Poland, where they will visit the Agro show and view a number of farms in the area.

The first meeting of the winter programme will take place at 8pm, Thursday 4th October 2018, in the Killyhevlin Hotel, and will be taken by Sergeant Brian Balfour, PSNI, who give members an update on farm and rural crime locally and measures and actions we can take to reduce it. He will also provide information and answer questions on agricultural vehicles on the road.

In November the group will hold a special centenary dinner dance to mark 100 years of the UFU. All funds raised on the night will go to support the UFU’s efforts to raise £100,000 for the NI Air Ambulance. This will be a special night, so please plan to attend for good nights craic and to raise funds for this great cause.

In December members will be taking a day trip to the farm of Martin, John and Eileen Woods near Raphoe, Co Donegal. The Woods family grow 90 acres of potatoes and finish 1,400 cattle and 1,200 store lambs every year on 500 acres.

Members will have their opportunity to put their questions and concerns to the Presidential team on 7th January at the President’s Road Show. The President and the rest of team (including Fermanagh man David Brown) will outline the latest developments in Brexit and other pressing issues.