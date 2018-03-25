All-action winter programme concludes at North Tyrone

The North Tyrone Group of the Ulster Farmers’ Union have recently completed an action packed winter programme of events.

The group held a Christmas jumper charity table quiz in December. This event was well attended and members left their wellies at home and embraced the Christmas jumper - there was even a prize for the best!

The group raised a brilliant £545 for charity which was donated to NI Air Ambulance.

The last meeting of the winter programme welcomed Dr Debbie McConnell, from AFBI, who gave a presentation on the potential of precision technology to improve grass growth. This was a very informative presentation and showed farmers that although we did get a lot of rainfall in 2017 we still have great opportunities with regards to grass growth. The presentation concluded with a lively question and answer session.

The Awards presentation for the 2017 Cereal and Silage competitions took place and Mr Jim Devaney, from Co Donegal, who judged the Winter Barley competition, presented the prizes and congratulated all the winners who produced top quality crops and silage in a very difficult year.

Silage Competition winners:

Beef and sheep silage competition was won by Mervyn and Stewart McCombe, Donemana, and second Place went to Raymond and Alastair Crawford, Newtownstewart. Dairy silage competition was won by David and Gary Throne, Bready, and second place went to Lowry Mathers, Bready. Alternative forage competition was won by David and Gary Throne and second place went to Stewart Thompson, Bready.

The Best Overall Silage was won by David and Gary Throne, Bready.

Cereal Competition winners:-

Winter Barley Competition: The winner was Eugene McCrossan, Strabane and second place went to Mark and Paul Russell, Ardstraw. Winter Wheat Competition: The winner was William Russell, Ardstraw and second place went to Mark and Paul Russell, Ardstraw. Oats Competition, the winners were Mark & Paul Russell, Ardstraw and second place went jointly to Maurice Hunter, Douglas Bridge and Robert Gamble, Bready. Spring Barley Competition was won by William Russell, Ardstraw and second place went to Leslie Dunn, Bready.

Members are reminded that Balmoral Show tickets will be available soon in the local group office at a discounted rate. Members are also reminded about the hospitality at the show provided by both the NFU Mutual and Ulster Farmers’ Union, so pop along and enjoy some local produce, there has been a menu change this year!

The group committee will be meeting within the next few months to devise the programme of meeting commencing this winter, if you have any ideas or a speaker you know would be beneficial or a suggestion for a group trip please don’t hesitate to contact the office on 028 7188 2542.