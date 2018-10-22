All set for Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre

Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president, David Brown, says that the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre 2018 is set to be an extremely successful event and the UFU are delighted to be part of the celebrations promoting local ‘home grown’ produce.

The fayre, now in its fifth year is back with an action packed program-taking place for five days starting on Wednesday 24 and running through until Sunday, October 28. The fayre is set in the beautiful historic village of Richhill, in the heart of the Orchard County. Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre is a mix of family fun and as the end of the Harvest is upon us, the fayre offers the chance to relax and celebrate the end of a hard years’ labour before the next one begins. Richhill Apple Harvest provides the opportunity to sample the pleasures of the agri-food industry, bringing together members of the public and the farming community to celebrate all aspects of the local apple industry.

The UFU will be present on Saturday, October 27, from 10am–5pm, the Square Richhill, to speak to members of the public and join in the celebration so come along and visit our trailer.

The line-up for the fayre boasts an action packed programme of activities and attractions for all age ranges and there is no admission fee. UFU fruit chairman Hamilton Loney said: “Consumers are keen to know where their food comes from. The Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre, now in its fifth year, is a great opportunity for members of the public to meet growers and gain an understanding of how the award-winning Armagh Bramley apple makes its journey from the orchard to the supermarket shelf.”

This year the festival is celebrating ‘home grown’ over five days and newly crowned Young Chef of the Year 2018, Mark Winter, from the Lough Erne Resort, will be cooking delicious samples in the new tasting theatre alongside other local chefs such as Mervyn Steenson and John Whyte.

“From the tasting theatre, all day live entertainment, tug of war, cider alley and a range of artisan food, this will add something different to this year’s fayre,” said Mr Brown.

Visit www.richhillfayre.com for events programme.