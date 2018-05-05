All set for UFU centenary celebration weekend

The Ulster Farmers’ Union, ‘the voice of farmers’, will celebrate their Centenary with a special weekend of events at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum, Cultra on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th May.

The member-led organisation has promoted the farming industry through many challenges and political changes including both World Wars and the partition of Ireland as well as the BSE crisis in 1996 and the Foot and Mouth outbreak in 2001. The Union is currently involved in securing the best deal for agriculture during the Brexit negotiations, seeking for solutions in relation to the border, trade deals, direct support and access to labour.

Members can use their Membership Plus card to get two for one entry into the museum and will be treated to free refreshments in a ‘UFU members only’ marquee.

The UFU takes a close interest in rural affairs and services, and works with politicians both in the UK and Internationally, and other groups and organisations to advance rural interests. It has particularly close links with consumer groups, countryside and wildlife bodies, animals welfare organisations and academics.

President Ivor Ferguson is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Museum: “It is an honour and a privilege to be the President during this unique year of celebration for the UFU. We have been defending the rights of farmers and promoting their interests since our formation in 1918 and we are as relevant now as we were back then. Producing good quality, affordable and traceable food means farming will always be a crucial industry as we serve the public in their daily need for food.

“We are excited to be hosting this special event at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum, the perfect setting to help us reflect on a century of farming, and we hope many people will join us to look back on the farming industry and celebrate our Centenary.”

Some of the activities planned over the weekend include a sheepdog demonstration, ploughing demonstration with horses, farming themed craft activities for children, and a family trail around the Museum. There will also be displays by the Irish Moiled Cattle Society, the Donkey Breeds Society and Friends of Ferguson.

On display will be a range of UFU memorabilia showing artifacts relating to its work since 1918 including copies of their publication Farmers Journal which was sold between 1920 and 1971. The event will be sponsored by Barclays.

As part of the Centenary fundraising effort for Air Ambulance NI, the helicopter will be on site for visitors to see it up close. There will also be a ‘Bake-off for Take-off’ cake sale where homemade breads, cakes and sweet items will be sold and visitors will be able to enjoy a horse and cart ride around the Museum for a donation.

For more information on the celebration event, visit the website www.centenary.ufuni.org, follow @UFUHQ on Twitter and like Ulster Farmers’ Union on Facebook.