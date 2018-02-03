Annual General Meeting on agenda for Mid Tyrone

The Mid-Tyrone Group is it hosting its annual general meeting on Thursday, February 8, at Foyle Meats in Omagh. The meeting will begin at 10.15am with a tour of the factory followed by the formalities of the AGM.

Anyone planning on attending should contact the office on 028 8224 3057.

The AGM is an important event for the group as this is where the members are elected to sit on the central committees and these committees play a central role in UFU policy.

The group held their annual charity table quiz and raffle on December 6, 2017. This was very well supported and the group were able to present local charity ‘Care for Cancer’ with £1,136. The group would like to thank all those who came along and also to the local businesses who provided raffle prizes.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union are in their centenarian year and the Mid Tyrone group have committed to supporting the nominated charity Air Ambulance. Group chairman Kenny Hawkes would ask all members to support the events throughout the year to help raise as much money for this worthwhile charity.

There are still a limited number of UFU calendars available in the Group office. They are being sold for £10 and the proceeds are going to Air Ambulance.

If you are not currently receiving the texts from the group, contact the office on 028 8224 3057 with your mobile number.