Ards members are looking forward to a busy winter

With the change in seasons the Ards Group are preparing to get ready for the commencement of the 2018/2019 winter programme. We have a number of events that should be of interest to members between now and Christmas.

Firstly, we look forward to welcoming Dr John Gilliland OBE, Director of Agriculture, Devenish Nutrition, to the Wildfowler as our first guest speaker of the year. Members look forward to learning about John’s experiences and ‘The Land of Dowth’.

In November the group is hosting a Farm Family Health Day at Ballygrainey Church Halls. This will be a great opportunity for family members to get involved and learn some basic first aid training skills.The training will be facilitated as part of ‘ farm family key skills’. The farm medical van will also be in attendance for anyone who wishes to have a health check carried out. More details will follow to members by text on how to register or phone the group office on 028 9181 4218 to secure your place.

Due to success of previous years, the group plans to host its annual ‘Charity Christmas Breakfast’ at Harrisons of Greyabbey and again all proceeds will be donated to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

It was great to see so many members participating in the group’s annual cereal competition and congratulations to all the winners. The Winter Barley was won by Raymond, David & William Wilson, from the Upper Ards Branch. Spring Barley was won by D+J Gilliland from the Newtownards Branch. The Oats competition was won by John Dynes, from the Upper Ards Branch and Winter Wheat was won by J+D Matthews, from the Bangor Six Road Ends Branch. The Ards Group again were also successful on a Northern Ireland level with John Dynes placed joint third in the overall Northern Ireland Oats competition.

If anyone has any queries please do not hesitate to contact the Group office on 028 9181 4218.