Armagh Down members participate in celebrations

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Ulster Farmers’ Union the Armagh Down Group are taking part in a number of events over the coming months.

The first event will see four of the team take part in the centenary walk which will take in five peaks in each of the NI Counties. The peaks and counties are Slieve Gullion in County Armagh, Cuilcagh in County Fermanagh, Sawel between the borders of Counties Tyrone and Londonderry, Slemish in County Antrim and Slieve Croob in County Down. Participants will be on their feet from 7am with an estimated finish time of 10pm on Monday, June 4.

cof

On the 28th June we are running a cyclothon in the Markethill office. The challenge is to keep pedalling for the entire working day. We will also have a coffee morning and some fun activities to try to raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause. If you would like to donate please visit: www.gofundme.com/markethill-nfu-mutual-cyclothon.

Already the County Armagh Committee have raised £1,060. This was presented to Ivor Ferguson by County Group Chairman William Irvine at the group’s last winter program meeting. This money was raised at the annual county dinner dance.

The Air Ambulance needs around £2.5 million pounds a year to keep it operational. One call-out to an emergency costs on average £5,500. The UFU’s goal is to raise £100,000 for the air ambulance this year.

Finally, many congratulations to our group member Ivor Ferguson who was recently elected as president of the UFU.