Armagh NW group members enjoy 21st annual day trip

The Armagh NW group continues to function under the new chairmanship of Mrs Joy Rollston from Killylea.

Joy is also chairperson of the UFU Rural Affairs Committee and a recent retired Board Member of the UFU due to rotation.

Joy Rollston with Angus and Helen McColm.

She is also actively involved in many other activities outside of her role in helping out on the family’s dairy and poultry units such as the WI.

Joy was influential in the organisation and in the hosting of the Group’s centenary fundraising event ‘Can’t Cook,Won’t Cook’ with help from her sister Emily held in March which was very well supported by members and friends of the Group which has greatly exceeded the target of £2,000. The final amount will be publicised once all the corporate donations have been received.

The 21st annual day trip took place this year again to south west Scotland in early May. The weather being dry and sunny made it an extremely enjoyable and informative social event.

The morning visit was hosted by Angus McColm and his family who owns the Crailloch Texel flock as well as a herd of suckler cows and a beef enterprise.

Angus is a well known breeder and is also involved within the Texel Society as a judge.

The Baltier Farming Company was the site for the second visit in the afternoon. This 600 cow dairy enterprise is also supplemented by a recently installed bio digester to help with overall farm profitability. The group were shown around by Douglas Forsythe, his wife Alison and daughter Karen and were suitably impressed with the overall scale of the business and the quality of the herd which were milked three times daily through a 50 point rotary parlour.

Members and their families are welcome at the hospitality unit at the Armagh Agricultural Show which takes place on Saturday, June 9, in Gosford Forest Park.